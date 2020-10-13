Clawson talks Virginia and excessive bye weeks for the Deacs
In some ways, Dave Clawson's team has played more football than maybe he expected six months ago, but due to things out of their control, his team has had multiple breaks already this year and he s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news