Sandwiched by bye weeks and more bye weeks, Wake Forest will finish another chunk of games with Syracuse this weekend as the Deacs aim to improve to 3-0 in this three-game stretch. Wake Forest head football coach Dave Clawson and Syracuse head man Dino Babers are old friends and the two teams will play for the eighth straight season on Saturday with the Orange having won the last two meetings. Wake is coming off an upset win over then #19 Virginia Tech completing a sweep of Virginia schools in the ACC.