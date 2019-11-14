Clawson talks Clemson
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson spoke about the challenge of playing the defending national champions Clemson in their house and while shorthanded earlier this week. Here is what he had to say ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news