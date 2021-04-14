Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson previewed the final week of spring football as the Deacs have just two practices left this spring. Clawson talked about young players who have caught his eye this spring and gave some insight into how the Deacs develop depth for the future.

"We have a good scrimmage on Saturday, thanks to our band and our cheer squad for being there," Clawson said. "Trying to create a little bit of a game atmosphere for our younger guys, and we got good work in, we continue to have productive practices continue to stay healthy, which is just as critical. And we've got two left. So we'll go tomorrow, we'll work on some situations tomorrow, and then we'll head down to the stadium on Saturday and kind of have a practice and scrimmage, some of the younger guys again, for the last practice. Then we'll start turning our attention to the summer. So I'm about to be in a bad mood here. As you guys know, I love the spring. I wish we could do this for two months or three months. But we got practices 14/15 coming up, and then we'll call it a wrap and then start back into our summer training and have our guys finish up with finals and end of the year papers and all the things that go into being a Wake Forest student-athlete."