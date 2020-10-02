Clawson recaps the win over Campbell
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson picked up his 37th win as the Deacs head coach on Friday night against Campbell. Things went pretty well save one or two injuries after an unexpected bye last week when Notre Dame canceled due to a COVID outbreak on their team. Clawson talked about his expectations going into the game and the challenge of having another bye until the Virginia game on the 17th.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news