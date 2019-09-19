News More News
football

Clawson previews Elon

Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson has a chance to get to 4-0 for the second time since 2017 with the Elon Phoenix rolling over to BB&T Stadium on Saturday. Clawson talks about the game and what his team needs to do to stay focused and win this weekend.

