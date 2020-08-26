DeaconsIllustrated - Clawson addresses the media as camp closes and game prep begins

Clawson addresses the media as camp closes and game prep begins
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson remains one of the more interesting football coaches on zoom. He spoke on a variety of topics on Wednesday as the Deacs gear up for a season-opening tilt against Clemson and on the heels of closing out fall camp.
OPENING STATEMENT:
We've been very productive here on and off the field. We wrapped up camp last night. Our players have now started classes here at Wake Forest. And we're very excited that we can begin residential campus life here. We just hope that our players and all the students that way, can be very diligent and disciplined and wear masks so we can stay at Wake Forest.
We had a voter registration event last week that was very successful. We're continuing to encourage our players to have a voice in the upcoming election. So again, as I said, there's real productivity on and off the field.
As everybody knows And is well aware of Sage Surratt made a decision to opt-out for this year. These are certainly unusual times. And I know this was a very hard decision for the Surratt family. We think the world of Sage. He was first class with everything that he did on and off the field. He was a great competitor, and there is nothing but love and support for Sage we think the world of them and look forward to watching all of his future successes in football and then his life after football which I'm sure will be equally as successful.
We're starting to get excited. We're about two and a half weeks away from the first game. I think there's greater optimism than ever that we are going to play games. We certainly are full speed ahead with our preparation. We've now had two full padded practices. We gave the team today off because they started classes. We really want them to be completely focused on their academics today for the first day of school.
We'll resume practices tomorrow. We're planning on having a scrimmage on Saturday and we're starting to get ready. Next week, we'll start beginning our game prep for Clemson. So like I said, we're looking forward to it. We're excited. And it's been a long road to get here. We hope we can just sustain and keep our team healthy, both from a COVID standpoint and an injury standpoint, as we kick off a very unusual 2020 season.
On the receiver position without Surratt
I still think wide receiver is a very strong position. For us, Donavon Greene is coming along and developing nicely, especially after the end of last year got to play a little bit and got some confidence. He has certainly resumed his progression and looks really good.
A.T. Perry and Nolan Groulx so far I've had really good camps. Jaquarii Roberson and Taylor Morin have done a really nice job in the slot. Jahmal Banks and Donald Stewart are two guys on the outside that we expect to improve and keep getting better.
You know, so you know it's funny you look at what we lost. So right now we're not starting with one skilled player that we did a year ago. We have a new quarterback, tight end, three new receivers and a new starting tailback and yet I feel really good about our offensive skill positions.
I think it's a position of strength on our football team. Now. It's inexperienced, but the talent is there. I think as those guys play and get better, we have a lot of upside in that group. So again, we would have loved to have Sage this year. We understand his decision. But we still feel we're very good at wide receiver.
On contingencies for players leaving like Surratt or getting shutdown due to COVID
I don't we didn't talk about what if this guy ops out or this guy ops out you always have contingencies for injuries or this year or if somebody got COVID or was part of contact tracing. So we had prepared for... we're prepared to lose everybody.
I mean, anybody on our roster, you know, at any point now if you fail the test or you're part of contact tracing you're going to miss games. So we've structured our reps differently this camp, we did separate practices to give younger players more reps. The extra eligibility role will be helpful because now we don't have to take somebody who would maybe be a one-unit starter on special teams and not play them. Now we have the ability to play that player and they're not going to lose a year of eligibility.
So again, it's completely different. It's unique, it's different. There's never been a year like this. And we're just going to rock and roll with the punches. And, you know, managing this and not losing our mind about things that may occur may not occur. I just think you line up week to week and we're going to do the very best we can. But having said that, even with Sage not here. I think if you guys were here watching our practices if that was allowed, you know you guys would be raving about all the progress that Donavon. AT and Nolan have made. So we feel those are three very good players on the outside. Sage was an all-Conference Player, I'm not going to, we're certainly going to miss them. But I think if you look at our football team, I don't view that as a position of weakness.
On the extra year of eligibility for athletes
I think this rule, I'm going to look at the very bright and optimistic side of it. I think, the way we run our program, that that eligibility roll helps us as much as anybody. One of the things that we've done here, one of our formulas for success is that we have redshirted every year about two-thirds of the class. And it has helped us because if you look at some of the production of our fifth-year players, whether it be last year, I mean, you look at all the guys that signed NFL contracts, and how many of them were fifth-year players. And if those guys have left after four years, they probably weren't all-conference or all-ACC players. The negative of doing that is there's a percentage of our roster every year that we don't have access to that other teams do that don't register it as much. So to have access to some of those younger players, whether it be Jamal banks or whether it be Ke'Shwan Williams or whether it be Caelen Carson, or JJ Roberts or a number of young good players who are freshmen, that we may be able to use those guys on special teams now and make them a one-unit or a two-unit starter on the special team, and then not worry about that we're losing a year of their eligibility and not getting that fifth year. You know, I mean, if so that's like I said, we now have access to our entire roster, which we normally don't do now.
Thank goodness, we don't do that, or we never would have had Jake Benzinger in the fifth year, or Justin, Iran in the sixth year, or Nate Gilliam in the fifth year. I mean, those have been our best players. And now, you know, that's it. We don't have to worry about that until next year now with some of those decisions. So we had a staff meeting today. And there were one or two freshmen that we said that they would be one unit starters on special teams. Normally, I'd say well, no, you can't do that. We're not going to burn a year of eligibility for a one-unit starter. Now that guy is traveling. He's a one unit starter. He's a three-unit backup He's going to get reps with the varsity. And that'll just help his development and we're not burning the year.
On the special nature of having Sam Hartman redshirt last year and still get game experience over the last two seasons
Well, for the guys, we've redshirted, we're going to get a sixth year. But I'm sure in their minds if they have the years they want in years three and four. You know, with some of those guys will never get to a sixth year. I don't think Boogie Basham right now is thinking 'hey, great, I'll come back in 2021 you know, but for some of our seniors who didn't redshirt or maybe who are starting for the first time, you know, if they have a good year and there may be a free agent or a late-round draft pick, maybe that fifth or sixth year really helps them become an All-American player.
So again, I told those guys, Listen, don't make any decision. Now let's see what happens in 20. See how many games we play, let's see if we get through a full season. And these are all issues that we can deal with in December when you guys have a much better feeling about where you stand with things, so I think they're all excited about it. But, you know, those are decisions for the seniors that I'll have to figure things out in December and for our freshmen, they'll have to figure them out in four or five years. Thanks, guys.
On the importance of having an extended camp after the short spring
it becomes more important because by missing all those months, I don't think we're in the same physical conditioning shape that we would normally be. I mean, Brandon Hourigan does an incredible job with our strength and conditioning program. And to think that our players are going to miss four months of being with Brandon and be the same physically isn't the case. So I think it's probably even more important that we have depth, a player's ability to play 60, 70, 80 plays in a game is going to be a lot tougher because of all the time they mess.
So I think the depth issue becomes more important, but the eligibility rule helps solve part of that problem. So we're practicing differently. We're dividing the reps differently. There's a lot of different approaches that we've taken to this and, you know, I'm surprised last that you say I'm analytical. I thought You've always described me as emotional off the cuff and somebody who's more reactive. So that's kind of nice to hear that have an analytical side too.
On where they stand on those marks they want to hit in S&C
We're closer to hitting those marks. In most positions, the marks that are going to be challenging the head are in the O line, and just because of what we lost and in the secondary because of what we lost, but I think at receiver we're going to hit those marks at quarterback running back we're going to hit those marks at linebacker in the defensive line. We're going to hit those marks. And by hitting those marks at linebacker at tight end and running back. Those allow you to make your special teams a lot better too.
On the possibility of a positive test or contact tracing ruining a game plan and having alter plans each week
I think you have to go into it thinking you're going to have your starters. And when I said I'm prepared to lose anyone, I just think from a you know, with all the COVID testing going on, at any point, the second that one players COVID positive, you're probably going to lose three or four other players because of contact tracing. So I don't want to lose anyone. But for us to think that you know, usually there are certain players that are relatively healthy and they can play a lot of rabbits and they can sustain it, other guys are a little bit more injury-prone.
You know, COVID isn't dictated by that, anybody can get COVID so you Just one of the things we talked about like today we had a drill. Like last. Yesterday, we had a two-minute drive. We're going to go kick the game when you feel going practice and I said, Nope, nope, no ski buzz out with COVID. Next guy up, you've got to hit the game-winning field goal. Those things can happen. So I think I've told every player It used to be that twos have to have the preparation mindset that they're ones. And now I think you're gonna extend that to three or fours. Because the one gets it, there's a chance to choose and contact tracing and now the three is the one. So it just getting these players prepared. That whatever roles you come out of camp with that role can change quicker drastically for more reasons than ever before.
On the corner position with only Ja'Sir Taylor back
Taylor is more than in the mix. He's the one firm starter. He's had a great camp. He's a guy that I think through the pandemic did work hard. His conditioning levels are good. He is really becoming a leader. And he's going to be, I think, a very, very good cornerback for us this year. And he's played a lot of football. So we're really excited about just here.
The battle right now is really for the other position. And we have a number of players that are playing well and getting reps there and getting better. And that is one of the competitions that's going to go on probably through the last scrimmage is who's going to be the other starting corner.
On the number of planned scrimmages before Clemson
We did what I would call a depth scrimmage last week on Saturday, that we basically took out most of the mult-year players and all the players that played four or 500 snaps or more a year ago, they didn't scrimmage.
We got all the guys that haven't played that many snaps and they got in about a 60 play scrimmage. We did a little bit of scrimmage and yesterday we got about 25 live wraps in and then we'll scrimmage Saturday and that will be the last scrimmage.
So the whole approach has been different. You know, we didn't have usually we have two big scrimmages in camp. And we've kind of had mini scrimmages. And we'll do a little live period when I just didn't want to go out there and have guys run 40, 50, 60 plays until I felt better about the conditioning level.
And it's you know, we're two weeks away on Saturday. So we've got to get to that point and stretch it a little bit. But at the same time. We have a lot of guys especially in defense that have played a lot of football. So I trusted those guys know what they need to do to get ready. They understand what it's like to play in a game I mean Boogie Basham and Sulaiman Kumara, Jacory Johns, Ja''Cquez Williams, Ryan Smenda, Luke Masterson, Traveon Redd, Nasir Greer, JaSir Taylor and those guys have all played a lot of football here. And so we don't need to put those guys out for a scrimmage and give them 50, 60, 70 plays. You know if I can get them, you know, 20 or 30 and conditioned them a little bit. I think they'll be good to go.
On how much crosstraining they are doing by position
We're doing a little bit of it. We have some safeties that are getting corner reps. We have, say, you know, some safeties that maybe are getting some linebacker reps.
You know, our receivers are going to have to learn multiple positions, offensive linemen, almost everybody's learning two positions, almost all the guards are learning tackle, all the center's are learning tackles, tackles learning center. You know, to some degree, you do a little bit of that every year again, but because it COVID we're probably doing more of it than ever before.
There's just a lot more what-ifs. That used to be the what if was an injury. And now because of the threat of COVID or contact tracing, it's what if injury or COVID or contact tracing. So the odds that we're going to have that we're going to get to those scenarios to me are certainly greater than they would be normally in a year.
On how Hartman and the QBs have looked
Oh, he's looked really good. I mean, just not even totally different player than two years ago in terms of his weight, his strength, his athleticism, his confidence, his command to the offense. I mean, he played really well. Last year when he played in the Florida State game. He didn't necessarily play well that game but he was the winning quarterback, the Syracuse game when he went in there, I thought he played outstanding.
(Sam) practiced really well last year. So he looks like an ACC starting quarterback right now and I feel really good about him.
But I also feel really good about Michael Kern and Mitch Griffis, those guys with the split practices, those guys have gotten so many more reps than they normally would have. In quarterbacks always a high rep position, especially in our offense, you got to get those players reps. So we've manufactured reps For all of our players with there's no position that benefits more than the quarterback position.
On feeling better about Sam now that he has added weight
He played his freshman year. I mean, he might have we might have said he was 180 and probably was in the 170s. And now he's a legit somewhere between 210 and 220. And he holds it well and he's moving better than he did when he was 40 pounds lighter. So that is somebody that loves football works extremely hard at it. It's really important to them. And you make this analogy, but sometimes you don't appreciate something until you lost it. And I think the fact that he lost his starting job But now has it again really appreciate it the values in and his work ethic has been outstanding his competitiveness. You know, he understands the courage that it takes to play quarterback in this leg when some elite pass rushers are coming at you. And he has done a really good job and so far I very feel very good about where we are at that position.
On preparing to play in empty stadiums like what Duke is doing
I'm not playing music as practice as much anymore. We used to always play during periods music to prepare for fan noise, so We don't have to play that now. I think communication should be better. You're going to have an easier time hearing signals and hearing cadences.
And we spend a lot of work when we play a Virginia Tech or an NC State or Clemson. have, you know third down when you're on the road managing sound and having a silent count. And those are things now we don't have to cover so there is a strategic part to it. I would prefer to have to coach those things and have full stadiums and full crowds. But that hopefully that's something we can look forward to in 2021. Less guy, but Lauren, if you envision big crowds and seeing things like that, Wake Forest has a promotional thing going on that you can get a cutout and purchase one and we can put you in there permanently and you can help fill Truist Field.
On the RB position right now
I would say that Christian Beal-Smith and Kenneth Walker have both looked really good. Some younger players are coming on certainly Quinton Cooley, Justice Ellison, and Ahmani Marhsall are all you know, they're all looking good.
So I think right now that the depth chart is where we would like it. Now we just got to try to keep those guys healthy. So like I said I think it's ideal that we have the three players the two players that we expected back are practicing well and Christian and Kenneth and then the three freshmen we brought in Ahmani Marshall, Justice Ellison and Quinton Cooley have benefited from all the reps we're able to give them. Their rep count is way up and that's what young players need. They need reps. It's hard to get ready for a game when you don't get practice reps. And we've been able to produce way more of those reps this year than ever before.
On how he thinks his team looks going into the season
I'm very optimistic. We're very experienced on defense. We have depth in the front seven, and we're going to have to count on those guys to play at a high level as the secondary grows up. We're very inexperienced on the offensive perimeter, but we have good talent and good players make plays. And we'll Nolan Groulx and AT Perry and Donavon Greene be where Sage Surratt and Scotty Washington were midseason next year. No, not at the beginning of the year. But my hope is they play games and they develop that I think they're really good football players. So no all those guys you know Sage his second year, his redshirt freshman year progressively got better. Scottie progressively got better. You know, last year, right?
We didn't have a chance, Greg Dortch left, we didn't have a slot. There's nobody there. And then Kendall Hinton ends up being an NFL player. So you know, how do you address those things when you recruit. And when guys leave, you hope that the next player Jaquarii Roberson has been waiting for years for this. Taylor Morin has worked really hard and he's playing really well. And I think at the end of the year, those guys will be good players though.
Without spring football and all the time, where are we going to be weeks one, two, and three. I think that'll be really interesting. But I'm very confident that those guys will get there. And the sooner the better. And it's certainly going to be Baptism by fire. So last year, the first start of AT Perry and Donavon Greene ever made was against Clemson. Because we were down Sage, and we were down Scotty. And they learned the hard way how hard it is to play in the ACC against a team like Clemson. So I look back now and I'd have loved to have Scottie and Sage for that game a year ago. But now maybe there's a benefit that AT and Donovan played in that game. They watched that film they saw they weren't ready and how much better they got.
On how the last scrimmage went
We got in about 20-25 scrimmage plays and it was physical and it was crisp. One of my hopes was we waited to put on the full pads. That's one of those things that you want the players anxious to do that what them excited about it. And they kept asking for and asking for it. Whereas if you pull in the full pads early, they're always asking to go uppers so I think it was good that they were all excited to play tackle football.
On getting the season started against Clemson
I think there will be a great relief when we finally play a game that we know all this work and all this effort wasn't for nothing. I mean, it's been a hard seven weeks and we have asked our players to make sacrifices that in the sport of college football's never been asked by players before. And so far we're managing all these things. Well, you know, our players deserve the reward of a game if they can continue this discipline. So it'll be exciting I think when we take the field against Clemson that we're going to be excited and it's going to be a great feeling of accomplishment, that, hey, we were able to do this. And now the big challenge is are we going to be out Continue to do it. So this at no point is this virus going to be defeated this season.
On NC State pushing back their start a week
Like I said, last this year, you just rock and roll. I'm sure that's not going to be the first game, postpone or push back or reschedule? And it's not a normal year, so to say, Well, you know, is it fair competitive? I mean, it just if we can play games this year, it's going to be a success. And obviously, when we play and we want to win them and play them, Well, you know, but I feel for Dave and his staff. I mean, I'm sure they've done a lot, and they've worked hard. And now it's another week before they get the play, and now they can't practice. So everybody's gonna have their own challenges at some point. We may go through that. I hope not.
On classes starting at Wake and his advice for players
I just tell them that they shouldn't interact with everybody. Assuming that that person has COVID just assume everybody that you're interacting with has COVID. And then if they do get COVID, you can say I always had a mask on, I was always greater than six feet away. And you'll be able to go to bed at night, not worrying whether you have it.
Everybody has a personal responsibility in this and we're not putting all of our players in one hotel, we don't have security guards, making sure they don't leave and do things. If they want to play football this season, they're going to do the right things. And if they don't, then all of us will pay for it. And that's where we're different than the NBA and we're not in a bubble. These are not professional athletes. Our players are going to class today. They're just you know, they're worried about the other students. I would be worried about everybody and I go around our office Assuming that everybody has it. If I take certain precautions, then I'm protecting myself and others.
On Boogie Basham
"I mean Boogie loves football. I think the idea of not playing never even crossed his mind. He just loves playing football. And so really, that discussion with him was back in December in January and when he made the decision to come back He knew where his evaluation was last spring. He knows where he wants it to go. And he just goes out there and competes hard every day. We scrimmage the other day and he got in there in the very first play. He made a tackle. He just, he's a football player, and I'm really excited to watch his season.
On when he knew Boogie would be a special player
Well, I think well, he flashed, you know, to go back to the NC State game in 2018. I mean, he made a play in that game chasing something from the backside that he ran down a running back and he was in the backside. And so Boogie has always made hustle plays. He's always made effort plays. He's a good pass rusher. But every year his development as an overall player, his ability to be physical against the rock To hold the seat gap, his ability to diagnose plays and recognize stances and have counter moves and pass rush. Those are all the things that people love football and want to be great work on and boogies working on those things all the time. And he's the guy that coached me coach make me better. It's just you keep feeding them. And he's a sponge for knowledge with pass rusher technique or how to read an offensive tackle set or how to execute twist.