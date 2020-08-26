DeaconsIllustrated - Clawson addresses the media as camp closes and game prep begins

We'll resume practices tomorrow. We're planning on having a scrimmage on Saturday and we're starting to get ready. Next week, we'll start beginning our game prep for Clemson. So like I said, we're looking forward to it. We're excited. And it's been a long road to get here. We hope we can just sustain and keep our team healthy, both from a COVID standpoint and an injury standpoint, as we kick off a very unusual 2020 season.

We're starting to get excited. We're about two and a half weeks away from the first game. I think there's greater optimism than ever that we are going to play games. We certainly are full speed ahead with our preparation. We've now had two full padded practices. We gave the team today off because they started classes. We really want them to be completely focused on their academics today for the first day of school.

As everybody knows And is well aware of Sage Surratt made a decision to opt-out for this year. These are certainly unusual times. And I know this was a very hard decision for the Surratt family. We think the world of Sage. He was first class with everything that he did on and off the field. He was a great competitor, and there is nothing but love and support for Sage we think the world of them and look forward to watching all of his future successes in football and then his life after football which I'm sure will be equally as successful.

We had a voter registration event last week that was very successful. We're continuing to encourage our players to have a voice in the upcoming election. So again, as I said, there's real productivity on and off the field.

We've been very productive here on and off the field. We wrapped up camp last night. Our players have now started classes here at Wake Forest. And we're very excited that we can begin residential campus life here. We just hope that our players and all the students that way, can be very diligent and disciplined and wear masks so we can stay at Wake Forest.

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson remains one of the more interesting football coaches on zoom. He spoke on a variety of topics on Wednesday as the Deacs gear up for a season-opening tilt against Clemson and on the heels of closing out fall camp.

On the receiver position without Surratt

I still think wide receiver is a very strong position. For us, Donavon Greene is coming along and developing nicely, especially after the end of last year got to play a little bit and got some confidence. He has certainly resumed his progression and looks really good.

A.T. Perry and Nolan Groulx so far I've had really good camps. Jaquarii Roberson and Taylor Morin have done a really nice job in the slot. Jahmal Banks and Donald Stewart are two guys on the outside that we expect to improve and keep getting better.

You know, so you know it's funny you look at what we lost. So right now we're not starting with one skilled player that we did a year ago. We have a new quarterback, tight end, three new receivers and a new starting tailback and yet I feel really good about our offensive skill positions.

I think it's a position of strength on our football team. Now. It's inexperienced, but the talent is there. I think as those guys play and get better, we have a lot of upside in that group. So again, we would have loved to have Sage this year. We understand his decision. But we still feel we're very good at wide receiver.

On contingencies for players leaving like Surratt or getting shutdown due to COVID

I don't we didn't talk about what if this guy ops out or this guy ops out you always have contingencies for injuries or this year or if somebody got COVID or was part of contact tracing. So we had prepared for... we're prepared to lose everybody.

I mean, anybody on our roster, you know, at any point now if you fail the test or you're part of contact tracing you're going to miss games. So we've structured our reps differently this camp, we did separate practices to give younger players more reps. The extra eligibility role will be helpful because now we don't have to take somebody who would maybe be a one-unit starter on special teams and not play them. Now we have the ability to play that player and they're not going to lose a year of eligibility.

So again, it's completely different. It's unique, it's different. There's never been a year like this. And we're just going to rock and roll with the punches. And, you know, managing this and not losing our mind about things that may occur may not occur. I just think you line up week to week and we're going to do the very best we can. But having said that, even with Sage not here. I think if you guys were here watching our practices if that was allowed, you know you guys would be raving about all the progress that Donavon. AT and Nolan have made. So we feel those are three very good players on the outside. Sage was an all-Conference Player, I'm not going to, we're certainly going to miss them. But I think if you look at our football team, I don't view that as a position of weakness.

On the extra year of eligibility for athletes

I think this rule, I'm going to look at the very bright and optimistic side of it. I think, the way we run our program, that that eligibility roll helps us as much as anybody. One of the things that we've done here, one of our formulas for success is that we have redshirted every year about two-thirds of the class. And it has helped us because if you look at some of the production of our fifth-year players, whether it be last year, I mean, you look at all the guys that signed NFL contracts, and how many of them were fifth-year players. And if those guys have left after four years, they probably weren't all-conference or all-ACC players. The negative of doing that is there's a percentage of our roster every year that we don't have access to that other teams do that don't register it as much. So to have access to some of those younger players, whether it be Jamal banks or whether it be Ke'Shwan Williams or whether it be Caelen Carson, or JJ Roberts or a number of young good players who are freshmen, that we may be able to use those guys on special teams now and make them a one-unit or a two-unit starter on the special team, and then not worry about that we're losing a year of their eligibility and not getting that fifth year. You know, I mean, if so that's like I said, we now have access to our entire roster, which we normally don't do now.

Thank goodness, we don't do that, or we never would have had Jake Benzinger in the fifth year, or Justin, Iran in the sixth year, or Nate Gilliam in the fifth year. I mean, those have been our best players. And now, you know, that's it. We don't have to worry about that until next year now with some of those decisions. So we had a staff meeting today. And there were one or two freshmen that we said that they would be one unit starters on special teams. Normally, I'd say well, no, you can't do that. We're not going to burn a year of eligibility for a one-unit starter. Now that guy is traveling. He's a one unit starter. He's a three-unit backup He's going to get reps with the varsity. And that'll just help his development and we're not burning the year.

On the special nature of having Sam Hartman redshirt last year and still get game experience over the last two seasons

Well, for the guys, we've redshirted, we're going to get a sixth year. But I'm sure in their minds if they have the years they want in years three and four. You know, with some of those guys will never get to a sixth year. I don't think Boogie Basham right now is thinking 'hey, great, I'll come back in 2021 you know, but for some of our seniors who didn't redshirt or maybe who are starting for the first time, you know, if they have a good year and there may be a free agent or a late-round draft pick, maybe that fifth or sixth year really helps them become an All-American player.

So again, I told those guys, Listen, don't make any decision. Now let's see what happens in 20. See how many games we play, let's see if we get through a full season. And these are all issues that we can deal with in December when you guys have a much better feeling about where you stand with things, so I think they're all excited about it. But, you know, those are decisions for the seniors that I'll have to figure things out in December and for our freshmen, they'll have to figure them out in four or five years. Thanks, guys.

On the importance of having an extended camp after the short spring

it becomes more important because by missing all those months, I don't think we're in the same physical conditioning shape that we would normally be. I mean, Brandon Hourigan does an incredible job with our strength and conditioning program. And to think that our players are going to miss four months of being with Brandon and be the same physically isn't the case. So I think it's probably even more important that we have depth, a player's ability to play 60, 70, 80 plays in a game is going to be a lot tougher because of all the time they mess.

So I think the depth issue becomes more important, but the eligibility rule helps solve part of that problem. So we're practicing differently. We're dividing the reps differently. There's a lot of different approaches that we've taken to this and, you know, I'm surprised last that you say I'm analytical. I thought You've always described me as emotional off the cuff and somebody who's more reactive. So that's kind of nice to hear that have an analytical side too.

On where they stand on those marks they want to hit in S&C

We're closer to hitting those marks. In most positions, the marks that are going to be challenging the head are in the O line, and just because of what we lost and in the secondary because of what we lost, but I think at receiver we're going to hit those marks at quarterback running back we're going to hit those marks at linebacker in the defensive line. We're going to hit those marks. And by hitting those marks at linebacker at tight end and running back. Those allow you to make your special teams a lot better too.

On the possibility of a positive test or contact tracing ruining a game plan and having alter plans each week

I think you have to go into it thinking you're going to have your starters. And when I said I'm prepared to lose anyone, I just think from a you know, with all the COVID testing going on, at any point, the second that one players COVID positive, you're probably going to lose three or four other players because of contact tracing. So I don't want to lose anyone. But for us to think that you know, usually there are certain players that are relatively healthy and they can play a lot of rabbits and they can sustain it, other guys are a little bit more injury-prone.

You know, COVID isn't dictated by that, anybody can get COVID so you Just one of the things we talked about like today we had a drill. Like last. Yesterday, we had a two-minute drive. We're going to go kick the game when you feel going practice and I said, Nope, nope, no ski buzz out with COVID. Next guy up, you've got to hit the game-winning field goal. Those things can happen. So I think I've told every player It used to be that twos have to have the preparation mindset that they're ones. And now I think you're gonna extend that to three or fours. Because the one gets it, there's a chance to choose and contact tracing and now the three is the one. So it just getting these players prepared. That whatever roles you come out of camp with that role can change quicker drastically for more reasons than ever before.

On the corner position with only Ja'Sir Taylor back

Taylor is more than in the mix. He's the one firm starter. He's had a great camp. He's a guy that I think through the pandemic did work hard. His conditioning levels are good. He is really becoming a leader. And he's going to be, I think, a very, very good cornerback for us this year. And he's played a lot of football. So we're really excited about just here.

The battle right now is really for the other position. And we have a number of players that are playing well and getting reps there and getting better. And that is one of the competitions that's going to go on probably through the last scrimmage is who's going to be the other starting corner.

On the number of planned scrimmages before Clemson

We did what I would call a depth scrimmage last week on Saturday, that we basically took out most of the mult-year players and all the players that played four or 500 snaps or more a year ago, they didn't scrimmage.

We got all the guys that haven't played that many snaps and they got in about a 60 play scrimmage. We did a little bit of scrimmage and yesterday we got about 25 live wraps in and then we'll scrimmage Saturday and that will be the last scrimmage.

So the whole approach has been different. You know, we didn't have usually we have two big scrimmages in camp. And we've kind of had mini scrimmages. And we'll do a little live period when I just didn't want to go out there and have guys run 40, 50, 60 plays until I felt better about the conditioning level.

And it's you know, we're two weeks away on Saturday. So we've got to get to that point and stretch it a little bit. But at the same time. We have a lot of guys especially in defense that have played a lot of football. So I trusted those guys know what they need to do to get ready. They understand what it's like to play in a game I mean Boogie Basham and Sulaiman Kumara, Jacory Johns, Ja''Cquez Williams, Ryan Smenda, Luke Masterson, Traveon Redd, Nasir Greer, JaSir Taylor and those guys have all played a lot of football here. And so we don't need to put those guys out for a scrimmage and give them 50, 60, 70 plays. You know if I can get them, you know, 20 or 30 and conditioned them a little bit. I think they'll be good to go.

On how much crosstraining they are doing by position

We're doing a little bit of it. We have some safeties that are getting corner reps. We have, say, you know, some safeties that maybe are getting some linebacker reps.

You know, our receivers are going to have to learn multiple positions, offensive linemen, almost everybody's learning two positions, almost all the guards are learning tackle, all the center's are learning tackles, tackles learning center. You know, to some degree, you do a little bit of that every year again, but because it COVID we're probably doing more of it than ever before.

There's just a lot more what-ifs. That used to be the what if was an injury. And now because of the threat of COVID or contact tracing, it's what if injury or COVID or contact tracing. So the odds that we're going to have that we're going to get to those scenarios to me are certainly greater than they would be normally in a year.