Christian Reeves eyeing three ACC visits

Christian Reeves is a true 7-foot prospect out of Concord (N.C.) Cannon School. Still below the radar, the Team CP3 (N.C.) EYBL center missed much of last year with injury. “I finish well around the basket, good hands and touch. I run the floor well and block whatever shots I can get. I have been working on my shot from three lately, been making it a little. The free throws have been good.” As a mobile footer, Reeves was a hot commodity for coaches during the June live period. “My only official visit so far has been to South Carolina, but I am hoping to set up visits to Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Clemson in the fall.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

South Carolina: “Coach Frank Martin is going to coach you hard and he is going to give everyone the same treatment. He told me that I just need to come in and work hard, work in the weight room and on the floor and good things will happen for me.” “Wake Forest hasn’t offered yet, neither has Clemson or Virginia Tech, they have all been in contact a lot. Really lot of other schools too, have been in contact with me.” Virginia Tech: “They told me they liked how I worked hard when they saw me play and they really want to get me on campus soon so we can get a better feel for each other.” Clemson: “They like how much I have improved and seeing me healthy. They told me the like how I run the floor and protecting the rim. They really want to get me on campus, show me everything.” Wake Forest: “I have not been there with the new staff; I did visit up there two years ago with the previous staff, was nice. I have been in a lot of contact with them over the phone recently and do want to get back up there.”

