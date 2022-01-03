Christian Beal-Smith enters transfer portal

Now Beal-Smith is leaving Wake Forest and looking to spend his final year of eligibility elsewhere.

Coach Dave Clawson has referred to Christian Beal-Smith as the only recruit Wake Forest ever could have beaten Alabama for.

Beal-Smith started at running back for the Deacons in each of the last two seasons, with the Winston-Salem native leading Wake Forest in rushing each of those seasons.

Beal-Smith spent five seasons in Wake's program, redshirting in 2017. Because the 2020 season does not count against a player's eligibility, he has one season remaining.

Wake Forest's backfield looks crowded despite Beal-Smith being the second running back to transfer in the past month -- Ahmani Marshall, also an East Forsyth graduate, has already landed at Appalachian State.

Next season, the Deacons will return Justice Ellison, Christian Turner, Quinton Cooley and Will Towns, and add Demond Claiborne and Tate Carney to the mix.