WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Childress hit a 3-pointer with 25.2 seconds left, and Wake Forest rallied to beat Miami 76-75 on Tuesday night.

Childress finished with 21 points while Chaundee Brown added 21 points and a career-best 14 rebounds for the Demon Deacons (11-16, 4-11 Atlantic Coast Conference). They trailed by 14 with 8½ minutes remaining and were down 10 with less than two minutes to play before finishing on a 16-5 run keyed by eight points from Childress.

Childress' go-ahead 3 came after Zach Johnson's free throw put the Hurricanes up 75-73 with 31.7 seconds to play.

Chris Lykes finished with 26 points — two shy of a career high — for Miami (12-15, 4-11). His contested 3-pointer at the buzzer bounced off the front of the rim.

The Hurricanes fell to 0-8 in road games, 0-7 in the league, and were denied their first victory in Winston-Salem since 2011.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Hurricanes have found ways to lose them all on the road, both the close ones (by three points in overtime at North Carolina, and by six at Florida State) and the routs (three losses by at least 14 points). But this one might hurt worst of all. It came nearly a year to the day after their last road victory — an upset at then-No. 9 North Carolina on Feb. 27, 2018.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have won three of six and this one was most improbable because in the second half they trailed for all but the final 25.2 seconds. This was the most winnable of their final four regular-season games, and to their credit, they found a way to snatch it.

UP NEXT

Miami: Play another road game in this state when they visit No. 3 Duke on Saturday.

Wake Forest: Play host to Syracuse on Saturday.