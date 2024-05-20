Make it three straight ACC pitcher of the year awards for a Wake Forest flamethrower.

Chase Burns was named the league’s pitcher of the year on Monday afternoon.

Burns is 10-1 with a 2.63 ERA. His 169 strikeouts not only lead the ACC; it’s the most in the country. He has a 19-strikeout lead on Arkansas’ Hagen Smith for the national lead, and second-place in the ACC is Florida State’s Jamie Arnold (who has 124 strikeouts).

The strikeout clip is the fifth-most in a single season in ACC history. Burns’ strikeout-per-9 rate is 17.09; Wake’s single-season record was set by Sean Sullivan last season at 14.3 (minimum 20 innings pitched). The ACC’s single-season record for strikeout-per-9 clip is also 14.3, but held by Jim Poole of Georgia Tech in 1988 (the ACC uses a different minimum innings requirement, and Burns has pitched 89 innings this season with at least two starts remaining).

The Hendersonville, Tenn., native transferred to Wake Forest after spending the past two seasons at Tennessee. He detailed his reasons for transferring (among other topics) in this preseason feature with Deacons Illustrated.

Burns’ selection as pitcher of the year follows former Deacon Rhett Lowder holding that honor each of the last two seasons. Lowder was the seventh overall pick of the Reds last summer and has already reached Double-A; Burns is a likely top-10 pick in July and will similarly have a chance to progress quickly, given his firepower on the mound.

This week, Burns has a chance to avenge the one loss on his ledger. Wake’s ace is slated to pitch against top-seeded North Carolina on Friday night in the ACC tournament; if Wake Forest wins its game against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, the Friday night game will mean a berth in the ACC tournament semifinals is on the line.

Burns was also on the All-ACC first-team, along with first baseman Nick Kurtz. Wake’s junior slugger leads the ACC in on-base percentage (.532) and is third in slugging (.790). He’s tied for fifth in the league in home runs (21).

Shortstop Marek Houston and do-everything standout Seaver King were third-team selections. Houston is a sophomore and King is a junior who transferred in from Division II Wingate, and has started in centerfield and has been Wake’s starting third baseman most recently (also having spent time at second base and shortstop).