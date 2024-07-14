A year after the first time Wake Forest had two players drafted in the first round of the MLB draft, the ante was raised.

Three Deacons — Chase Burns, Nick Kurtz and Seaver King — were drafted in the top 10 of Sunday night’s draft.

Burns was drafted second overall by the Cincinnati Reds; Kurtz went shortly after, at fourth to the Oakland Athletics; King rounded out the trio, drafted 10th by the Washington Nationals.

All three are expected to sign.

Burns transferred into the program from Tennessee and had one of the best seasons in program history, earning the ACC pitcher of the year nod. His 191 strikeouts led the nation and are the third most in ACC history. Burns was 10-1 with a 2.70 ERA and opposing batting average of .175.

The Hendersonville, Tenn., native becomes the highest draft pick ever from Wake Forest, edging Kyle Sleeth (third overall in 2003). Burns also joins the same organization that drafted former Deacon Rhett Lowder seventh overall last year. The slot bonus for the pick is $9,785,000, which is about $60,000 more than Paul Skenes’ slot as the No. 1 pick last year.

Kurtz was a three-year starter for the Deacons at first base. He led the country in walks this past season and leaves Wake Forest as the career walks leader; he led the Deacons this season with 22 home runs and a .531 on-base percentage.

His 59 career homers put him second in Wake Forest history, trailing teammate Brock Wilken (a first-round pick of the Brewers last year). The slot bonus for the fourth overall pick is $8,370,800.

King also transferred in, coming from Division II Wingate. He was one of three Deacons who started all 60 games this past season, leading the team in hits (78) and coming in second with 64 RBI and 59 runs scored.

The Athens, Ga., native was announced as a shortstop, which matters because he played all over the field for the Deacons, mostly in centerfield and third base. The slot bonus for the 10th overall pick is $5,953,800.