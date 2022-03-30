Carter Whitt enters transfer portal
Carter Whitt has entered the transfer portal, as first reported by Travis Branham and confirmed by a program source.
Whitt played two seasons at Wake Forest, early enrolling in Dec. 2020. The 6-3, 180-pound point guard scored 54 points and had 45 assists in 30 games this past season, but saw a decrease in playing time as the season went on and didn’t play for a four-game stretch that included the first two NIT games.
He scored a career-high 16 points against USC Upstate this season; that game was Dec. 11, and Whitt scored a combined 14 points for the rest of the season (25 total games).
From Raleigh, Whitt was a heralded recruit as a 4-star guard. He held offers from Arkansas, Florida, Michigan, Virginia and Tennessee, among others.
Whitt was the only member of the Class of 2021 to enroll early at Wake Forest.
Whitt has three seasons of eligibility remaining and, as a first-time transfer, will be eligible to play immediately. His early enrollee season doesn’t count against his eligibility because of the NCAA’s ruling that that season doesn’t count against any players’ eligibility.