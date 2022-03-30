Carter Whitt enters transfer portal

Carter Whitt has entered the transfer portal, as first reported by Travis Branham and confirmed by a program source.

Whitt played two seasons at Wake Forest, early enrolling in Dec. 2020. The 6-3, 180-pound point guard scored 54 points and had 45 assists in 30 games this past season, but saw a decrease in playing time as the season went on and didn’t play for a four-game stretch that included the first two NIT games.

He scored a career-high 16 points against USC Upstate this season; that game was Dec. 11, and Whitt scored a combined 14 points for the rest of the season (25 total games).

From Raleigh, Whitt was a heralded recruit as a 4-star guard. He held offers from Arkansas, Florida, Michigan, Virginia and Tennessee, among others.