Wake Forest had one official triple-double in program history and it was accomplished by Tim Duncan, and now the Deacons have had two in the last 12 months.

Cameron Hildreth had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in Wake’s 97-70 rout of Hampton on Saturday at Joel Coliseum.

Hildreth joins Duncan and Alondes Williams, who notched a triple-double in December last year, as the only players with official triple-doubles in program history. Len Chappell unofficially had one in 1960 — assists were not an official stat until 1984.

In addition to Hildreth’s historical game, Wake Forest (6-1) rolled in several aspects of its second blowout this week. The Deacons made 15 of 30 3-pointers — their first game in double-digit 3-point makes this season — and were 38 of 70 (54.3%) from the field.

“I thought we got off to a really great start today,” coach Steve Forbes said. “The starters did an unbelievable job getting up 21-3. Really moved the ball on offense, shot it well, had good flow.”

Damari Monsanto led Wake Forest with 20 points, making 6 of 9 3-pointers. It’s the most points he’s scored in his two seasons as a Deacon.

Andrew Carr and Tyree Appleby scored 17 points apiece; Appleby was 7-for-8 from the field and made all three of his 3-point attempts.

“I just wanted to play well, especially on offense,” Forbes said. “I think defensively we’ve been pretty good, pretty much every game we’ve played. We’ve tried to clean some things up offensively. … We made 15 3s, I don’t know if we’re going to make 15 every game, but we need to make eight, nine, 10.”

Wake Forest was without Daivien Williamson, who’s still dealing with a back injury, and Matthew Marsh, who suffered an ankle injury in practice.