DeaconsIllustrated - Cam Whitmore planning June visits

{{ timeAgo('2021-05-02 08:37:44 -0500') }} basketball

Cam Whitmore planning June visits

Jamie Shaw
Rivals.com

Cam Whitmore is currently ranked the No. 98 prospect in the 2022 Rivals150, this makes the Severn (Md,) Archbishop Spalding small forward the No. 27 prospect nationally at his position, in his class.

“I am a fast-paced kind of player, I like to attack the basket, that is my first priority. I like to play defense too. I really like to win.” Whitmore said, “I have been trying to go to the gym this offseason, working on my jump shot, working on my combo moves and getting into my jump shot off the dribble really.”

Playing with Team Melo on the EYBL Circuit this summer, the high-flying Whitmore is approaching 18 offers, with several of those programs sticking out to him.

“I am hearing from Maryland, Georgetown, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Florida the most right now.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Maryland: “Head coach Mark Turgeon just got a three-year extension, so that is good. I think I can fit in to how they play, they have a really fast offense there.”

Georgetown: “They got height over there, so I think I can fit in at Georgetown by moving the ball around the perimeter, getting their guys open and playing tough defense.”

Florida: “They play very fast there too, and they have guards who like to get their wings open for good shots. I like to play fast.”

Virginia Tech: “Head coach Mike Young’s offense is really good, they like to move the ball a lot, but they also get it into the paint. They get all their guys on the floor touches and the ability to make a play.”

Wake Forest: “They got a new coach down there who is recruiting their guys right now, but the program has a lot of history, they have produced a lot of NBA guys out of Wake Forest.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

Michigan, Villanova, Notre Dame, Butler are all talking to me, interested in me right now, but have not offered yet.” Whitmore said, “I am planning on visiting Maryland, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest right now, the dates are not set but that is the plan. I am trying to go in June and then eventually commit by late fall.”

