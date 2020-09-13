 DeaconsIllustrated - By the Numbers: Wake's loss to Clemson
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-13 22:12:25 -0500') }} football

By the Numbers: Wake's loss to Clemson

Kelly Quinlan
Managing Editor

While Wake Forest fell again to Clemson on Saturday, the performance was an improvement upon 2018 and 2019 performances where the Deacs failed to score a touchdown. Mitch Griffis took care of that coming off the bench as the third quarterback of the evening and hooking up with Taylor Morin for a one-yard touchdown pass. Wake scored 13 in a 37-13 loss to #1 Clemson.

We dive into the numbers.

Boogie Basham had his hands full trying to get by the Clemson OL (Walt Unks/ACC Media Service)

QUARTERBACKS

Sam Hartman, Michael Kern and the above mentioned Griffis each got a turn at the wheel on Saturday in the home opener. According to Pro Football Focus Kern had the best overall performance of the three quarterbacks. Hartman hit on 11 of 21 passes for 182 yards while Kern was 6 for 11 for 83 yards and Griffis was just two of six for 23 yards, but did get a touchdown.

QB Grades from Clemson
Player Snaps Overall Grade Run/Pass Grade QBR

Michael Kern

19

89.98

62.2/89.2

75.8

Sam Hartman

43

76.9

55.1/76.9

63.6

Mitch Griffis

12

72.9

60/73.6

92.6
{{ article.author_name }}