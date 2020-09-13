DeaconsIllustrated - By the Numbers: Wake's loss to Clemson

By the Numbers: Wake's loss to Clemson
While Wake Forest fell again to Clemson on Saturday, the performance was an improvement upon 2018 and 2019 performances where the Deacs failed to score a touchdown. Mitch Griffis took care of that coming off the bench as the third quarterback of the evening and hooking up with Taylor Morin for a one-yard touchdown pass. Wake scored 13 in a 37-13 loss to #1 Clemson.
We dive into the numbers.
QUARTERBACKS
Sam Hartman, Michael Kern and the above mentioned Griffis each got a turn at the wheel on Saturday in the home opener. According to Pro Football Focus Kern had the best overall performance of the three quarterbacks. Hartman hit on 11 of 21 passes for 182 yards while Kern was 6 for 11 for 83 yards and Griffis was just two of six for 23 yards, but did get a touchdown.
|Player
|Snaps
|Overall Grade
|Run/Pass Grade
|QBR
|
Michael Kern
|
19
|
89.98
|
62.2/89.2
|
75.8
|
Sam Hartman
|
43
|
76.9
|
55.1/76.9
|
63.6
|
Mitch Griffis
|
12
|
72.9
|
60/73.6
|
92.6
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news