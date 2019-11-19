By the Numbers: Wake Forest's loss at Clemson
A shorthanded Wake Forest squad caught the wrath of Clemson's disrespect from the Playoff Committee in a big loss on the road last week. We take a look at who played well against the Tigers per PFF.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news