Brooks Savage announced as ETSU’s new coach
Wake Forest loses assistant coach to program where he was formerly assistant with Steve Forbes
East Tennessee State officially announced the hiring of Brooks Savage as its next head coach on Monday, snagging a Wake Forest assistant who previously worked there.
Savage worked at ETSU for all five seasons that Steve Forbes was there, from 2015-2020, before joining Forbes in Winston-Salem for the past three seasons.
This is the first head coaching job for Savage, a Tennessee graduate who worked on staff there while Forbes was an assistant. Savage was a student manager and graduate assistant for the Volunteers.
Savage will be the Buccaneers’ third coach since Forbes left in 2020. Jason Shay coached ETSU for a year before resigning amid criticism from state lawmakers for his team’s decision to kneel during the national anthem for a game in February, according to an ESPN report.
Desmond Oliver coached ETSU for the past two seasons, going a combined 27-37 (15-21 in the Southern Conference) and losing in the conference tournament’s first round each season.
Joe Hugley, who played at ETSU and was on staff at Wake Forest from 2020-22, was an assistant coach for the Buccaneers this past season and was serving as the interim head coach after Oliver’s firing.
For Wake Forest, it creates a decision that seems to break one of two ways: Forbes can move Shay back into an assistant role, which he was for the 2021-22 season before moving into being special assistant to the head coach for this past season; or Forbes can look outside of his current staff for Savage's replacement.
Savage was responsible for oversight with Wake's offense, as the staff's breakdown was more of a coordinator-based structure.