WINSTON-SALEM – It’s easy to remember the beginning when you get to the end.

Of course, this isn’t the end for Brock Wilken. It’s just the end of his journey to become Wake Forest’s all-time career home runs leader.

The junior third baseman tattooed a line drive homer in the bottom of the third inning in Wake’s 11-1 win over visiting Coastal Carolina on Tuesday night at David F. Couch Ballpark.

“It’s a little weight off of the shoulders,” Wilken said of passing Jamie D’Antona for the all-time mark. “You don’t gotta keep seeing tweets and Instagram posts and all of the other stuff about it.

“So now it’s a little easier to go out there and compete to win every day.”

If it was hard before, imagine what it’ll be like for the rest of the season.

Wake Forest (35-6) entered the week tied for the best winning percentage in the nation and as the No. 2 or 3 team in each of the major national polls. Coastal Carolina entered the week ranked as high as No. 6 (D1Baseball.com).

The game ended in the bottom of the seventh when Justin Johnson’s two-run, two-out double dropped, triggering the mercy rule that was agreed on by both teams before the game.

Wilken’s 59th career homer came on the second pitch he saw leading off the third inning, with Wake Forest up 2-0. It was a laser beam that exited quickly over the left field fence.

The ball was retrieved by classmate and closer Camden Minacci.