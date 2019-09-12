Behind Enemy Lines: UNC
A rivalry gets rekindled tomorrow night at BB&T Stadium as North Carolina and Wake Forest square off with both teams undefeated and a shot at the state championship of North Carolina on the line. W...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news