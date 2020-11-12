Behind Enemy Lines: UNC
Wake Forest heads down the road to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina on Saturday as the two teams battle to finish in the top half of the ACC and for bragging rights in what has become a more rarely played rivalry game thanks to ACC expansion. We caught up with Tar Heel Illustrated publisher Andrew Jones to get his take on where things stand with North Carolina going into the game.
1. North Carolina from the outside appears to have had some serious slip ups for a team on the rise including the loss to FSU and some major defensive issues as well. Has there been a common thread to the problems?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news