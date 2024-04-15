Andrew Carr enters transfer portal, declares for NBA draft
Wake Forest losing two-year starter who had one season of eligibility remaining
Wake Forest lost one starter expectedly on Sunday morning and lost another who wasn’t expected to leave on Monday.
Andrew Carr is entering the transfer portal and leaving Wake Forest with one season of eligibility remaining, per a source close to the situation.
Later Monday, Carr announced that he's entering the portal while also entering the NBA draft, but maintaining his eligibility for a potential to college.
It’s the second announced departure of the last two days, joining Hunter Sallis. They become the seventh and eighth players to leave the program since the end of the season, joining Kevin Miller, Damari Monsanto, Jao Ituka, Aaron Clark, Matthew Marsh and Zach Keller.
Carr has been a fixture in Wake’s lineup over the last two seasons, starting all 68 games since his arrival. Carr spent his first two seasons at Delaware; he has an extra season of eligibility because the 2020-21 season — his freshman year — doesn’t count against eligibility, per an NCAA ruling in light of the COVID pandemic.
The 6-10, 220-pounder was fourth on the team in scoring (13.5) and second in rebounding (6.8) this past season. Carr led the Deacons with 52 blocks.
His biggest improvements from his first season with the Deacons to his second were in 3-point percentage (31.1% to 37.1%) and turnover rate (15.3% to 11.5%, per KenPom).