Andrew Carr commits to Wake Forest

The 6-9, 220-pound Carr played the last two seasons at Delaware and will be immediately eligible to play for the Deacons, with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Wake Forest has picked up some much-needed size from the transfer portal with a commitment from Andrew Carr .

Carr averaged 10.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Blue Hens last season. He made 25 of 70 3-pointers in two seasons, and Carr’s field goal percentage went from 44.9% (44 of 98) as a freshman to 56.4% (127 of 225) this past season.

It’s left to be determined whether Carr will play the 4- or 5-position in Wake Forest’s system – though the likely answer is some combination of both. Carr mostly played the 5 at Delaware, according to KenPom, and coach Martin Inglesby runs a more traditional offense (not five-out).

He also fits one of the main criteria for coach Steve Forbes and his staff in evaluating transfers, one that worked well in assembling last season’s roster: Carr comes from a winning program. Delaware was 22-13 last season with a Colonial Athletic Association tournament crown, losing to Villanova in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Carr had quite the CAA championship game performance: 17 points on 6 of 7 shooting, 5-for-6 at the free-throw line, 12 rebounds, three blocks and three steals. He also scored 13 in the NCAA tournament loss to Villanova.

Carr’s commitment makes it back-to-back Mondays that the Deacons have landed a player; last week, Jao Ituka from Marist became the first transfer addition of the cycle.

Wake Forest has nine scholarships used for next season, so the Deacons could add as many as four more players. That number will change if either of Jake LaRavia and Daivien Williamson decide to return – both are going through the NBA draft process. Dallas Walton and Isaiah Mucius have already announced their intentions of remaining in the draft pool and not returning to Wake Forest.

Carr visited Wake Forest last week, shortly after guard Tyree Appleby from Florida visited.