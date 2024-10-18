Alabama shoots down Wake Forest in exhibition

Alabama was two points shy of the century mark in a 98-77 win over Wake Forest in an exhibition game on Friday night at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Ala.

“I just want to thank Alabama for having this game,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said through a news release. “Last year started with the Stroke Awareness game (Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Stroke Center) because of my wife (Johnetta).

“This time we gave the money to the children’s hospital here. We had a really good day as we went over to visit the children’s hospital. Alabama did an unbelievable job of setting this thing up and giving it to a worthy cause like the children’s hospital. Our players went over there, I went over there. This is what this whole thing is about. They did a really good job with the venue and their fans did a great job of showing up — it was fun.”

The game didn’t lack up-and-down action.

The Crimson Tide, ranked No. 2 in the preseason AP Top 25, made 19 of 46 3-pointers. Alabama outscored Wake Forest 20-5 in fast-break points.

It was also a little bit of a misleading final score as things got away from the Deacons in the last 10 minutes. Alabama’s lead was 60-53 with about 12 minutes left before the Crimson Tide went on a 13-3 run.

“We played pretty well for 30 minutes. We did not play so well for the last 10, which is why we play these things,” Forbes said. “They made a lot of 3s and they made a lot of those in transition.

“So, we will go back and look at the tape. We will get better — that is why we do these things. We played 10 guys in double-digit minutes and that was the plan going in.”

Hunter Sallis led Wake Forest with 16 points, scoring the Deacons’ first nine of the game. He was joined in the starting backcourt by Cameron Hildreth, who was 2-for-5 from the field and had five points, and Parker Friedrichsen, who made 1 of 3 3-pointers in 17 minutes.

Omaha Biliew came off Wake’s bench and scored 15 points, including a 3-pointer and at least long-2. Of concern moving forward, though, was Biliew landing awkwardly after a dunk late in the game and favoring one of his legs.

Davin Cosby Jr., Wake’s transfer who played for Alabama last year, had 12 points — all of those coming on 3s. He was 4-for-9 from long range, while the rest of the Deacons were a combined 5-for-15. Cosby also had four assists and two rebounds.

Ty-Laur Johnson was the fourth Deacon in double-figure scoring, with 10 points. He had five rebounds and four assists, but also had five of Wake’s 15 turnovers.

Aden Holloway, a one-time recruiting target of Wake’s out of high school, led Alabama with 20 points. He’s a sophomore transfer who spent last year at Auburn. Mark Sears, an All-America pick last season and the Crimson Tide’s leading scorer, scored 19 and was 4-for-7 on 3s.

Further explaining Alabama’s explosiveness: The Crimson Tide was missing Grant Nelson, who started every game in last year’s Final Four season, and Latrell Wrightsell, who was a part-time starter last year.