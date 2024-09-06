Virginia QB Anthony Colandrea runs against Richmond last weekend. (Photo by Amber Searls/USA Today Sports Images)

When last Wake Forest and Virginia played, the Deacons were a few games into an 11-win season and Virginia had one of the most explosive offenses in the country, led by quarterback Brennan Armstrong. Feels longer than three years ago, doesn’t it? The Deacons won 37-17 in Charlottesville in 2021. That was what wound up being Bronco Mendenhall’s final season at Virginia, and Tony Elliott took over for the 2022 season that ended with an unimaginable tragedy. To learn more about Virginia, we’ve enlisted the help of Brad Franklin, publisher of Cavs Corner on the Rivals network. Here is our five-part Q&A:

1. I like to start these with a simple vibe check. Fresh off a 21-point win over FCS-level Richmond, what is the feeling with this program? Answer: I would say that the vibe is pretty good but it’s also not at a place where it needs to be, if that makes any sense. I think people are cautiously optimistic about some of the things that they’ve seen, but they’ve also seen Virginia go out and win games easily over Richmond in the past only to then get their heads kind of kicked in as a season is worn on. Overall, though, I think fans are feeling more positive than not, and after the way last season ended that’s a pretty good step the right direction.

2. What, if anything, did you learn about Virginia’s strengths in the season opener? Answer: Well, for starters, it’s clear that they picked the right quarterback, though I don’t necessarily think that was any earth-shattering truth. Anthony Colandrea is clearly the right guy for this team and in so many ways his running style and how UVA used him on the ground was probably the biggest takeaway. I thought Des Kitchings and Co. kept a lot of things in the garage, and sort of went out there to just win the game without giving much thought to style points or anything of that nature. Defensively, the back-7 is much better than I thought but at the same time the defensive pressure and the need for a pass rush is exponentially clear.

3. And kind of the inverse — what questions remain about the Cavaliers? Answer: For me, it really comes down to pass rush and the offensive line. Everything about this team right now is about the trenches. They have the skill guys to be able to go out and score points and they’ve got the back seven that is good enough to play really good defense. But without lines that compliment those other pieces it doesn’t really matter. Now, they were without their starting left tackle and the converted tight end who came in to play in that spot played very well. That’s a really good sign for them going forward. But going into this game this weekend, they really need their best out there and I don’t think they’re going to have it. So, my biggest questions are pertaining to the lines and both how productive they can be and how much any lack of production impedes the overall progress of the program this year.

4. How much has Anthony Colandrea changed from the dazzlingly erratic freshman we saw last year to now? Answer: I don’t think he is as hell bent on trying to push the ball downfield but I also don’t think that he’s risk adverse. What I saw in Game One, and granted it was just one game, was a quarterback who was more comfortable in doing the things both that the coaching staff wants him to do and in doing the things he wants to do. He was elusive with his feet, but also happy to get out of bounds. He was happy to push the ball down but also happy to take the intermediate throws and short throws when they were there. But all the intangibles? The swagger and the intensity and the confidence? All of that was still there but to an even bigger degree now that he seems more comfortable. This game this weekend will be a really good test to see just how much progress he’s made.

Virginia's football team takes the field before last weekend's game against Richmond. (Photo by Amber Searls/USA Today Sports Images)