DeaconsIllustrated - ACC continuing prep for 2020 season

Tuesday was a wild day in college football as both the Big Ten and Pac-12 canceled or postponed the 2020 football season depending on if you believe teams will play spring football. However, in a bold move the ACC doubled-down on playing the season. The SEC and Big XII are also on board to play this fall.

The ACC released at statement on Tuesday evening reaffirming the position of the league:

“The ACC will continue to make decisions based on medical advice, inclusive of our Medical Advisory Group, local and state health guidelines, and do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities’ academic missions. The safety of our students, staff and overall campus communities will always be our top priority, and we are pleased with the protocols being administrated on our 15 campuses. We will continue to follow our process that has been in place for months and has served us well. We understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information and the landscape evolves.”

With two power-5 conferences now sidelined, teams like Wake Forest could get some major airtime this fall. That could also create a financial windfall for the ACC if the league is able to negotiate additional revenue for more non-ACC network games. With less inventory, Disney who own ABC/ESPN and the ACC Network could sweeten the pot to get extra games or even some extra midweek games from the ACC.

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson and his players have clearly stated their desire to play this fall and waged a social media campaign this week in that regard.



