Deacons go through NFL auditions with eyes toward pro careers

A.T. Perry, right, celebrates with teammate Jahmal Banks during a game last season. (Reinhold Matay/USA Today Sports Images)

WINSTON-SALEM – For what amounts to a pressure-packed job interview, A.T. Perry wanted to have his fellow Wake Forest receivers with him. So there were Jahmal Banks, Donavon Greene and Ke’Shawn Williams, among others from the position, standing on the sideline of McCreary Football Field House as the Deacons went through Pro Day workouts on Wednesday. The sideline wasn’t close enough, though. Perry wore a graphic t-shirt with photos of Wake’s top five receivers — those three mentioned above, himself and Taylor Morin — all featured, and the words “PLAY” and “MAKERS” intersecting on the side and bottom of the pictures. “These boys mean a lot to me, the whole receiver room,” Perry said. “I love these boys, I love this shirt. I wish I got it in a bigger size, but I love being around them and I love coming back to work.”

Perry didn’t need to do as much work as others at Wake Forest, given he was at the NFL Combine about a month ago. His 40-yard dash time of 4.47 in Indianapolis is part of the reason he’s projected as a mid-round pick in next month’s draft. Perry and tight end Blake Whiteheart, Wake’s other representative at the Combine, went through routes and caught passes from current Deacons quarterback Michael Kern. There were a few “oohs” and “ahs” from observers on a back-corner-of-the-end-zone catch by Perry, as well as for Whiteheart on a seam route. Versatility was something Perry wanted to show for NFL representatives, from which 28 of 32 teams were at Wake Forest. “I was running routes … kind of breaking it up, go to the slot and the outside and to the field,” Perry said. “Give scouts the sense that I can play inside and outside, you know, just showing them what I could do.” He’s picked up on how to do some of that because of who he’s been training with in Florida since Wake’s season ended. Perry spent the last few months training at XPE Sports in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where former NFL receiver Anquan Boldin works with prospective NFL receivers. “I got a chance to work with him and it was just the best ever, hearing his story. He told me his process throughout the league and stuff like that,” Perry said of Bolin, who played in the NFL for 14 seasons and won a Super Bowl with the Ravens. “It honestly motivated me because like, I went to his house and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is a big house. I have to get one like this.’ “He was like, ‘Hey, just stay focused and play football. At the end of the day, it’s just football.’” **********

Beef Boys send trio of hopeful players toward pro careers