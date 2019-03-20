A quick trip to Winston-Salem leads to Petitbon's commitment
One of the top offensive lineman in the 2020 class made the decision to commit to Wake Forest on Wednesday night. A few days after a visit to Winston-Salem, Gonzaga offensive guard Luke Petitbon ma...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news