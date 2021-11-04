5 things to know about the opponent: North Carolina

In a conference that doesn’t lack stories of underachieving teams, Wake Forest stands above the rest.

And this is where the Deacons’ approach of preparing for the best versions of teams can help them in avoiding a pitfall.

North Carolina, at 4-4, has hardly been the top-10 team that was forecast in the beginning of the season – for a multitude of reasons. The Tar Heels lost twice – to Georgia Tech and Florida State – when they were double-digit favorites.

But, again, this is where Wake’s approach of preparing for what a team can be, if everything comes together, should pay off.

“You can quickly see on film why they were a preseason top-10 team,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. “I say every week that you prepare for what the team is capable of doing.”

Here’s what you need to know about North Carolina ahead of Saturday’s game:

1. Where’s the defense?

North Carolina’s defense was supposed to be good enough, at least early in the season, to allow the Tar Heels’ offense enough time to gel with its new batch of running backs and receivers.

If there’s one way to sum up why this team is 4-4 instead of being close to preseason projections, that’s the one.

The Tar Heels have given up 30.8 points per game, giving them the third-worst scoring defense in the ACC. UNC has been slightly better against the pass (221 yards allowed per game, seventh in ACC) than the rush (175.6, ninth).

UNC has allowed at least 35 points in five of its last six games; Wake Forest is the only team in the country to score at least 35 in every game this season.