5 things to know about the opponent: N.C. State

Every team in the ACC, as Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson sees it, is good on one side of the ball and not so good – or at least, not as good – on the other.

His own team’s defensive concerns are out in the open. Pittsburgh, Virginia and North Carolina have the same issue. Clemson, Syracuse and Virginia Tech are offensively challenged, but don’t give up many points.

All of them with a yin-and-yang to things – except for this N.C. State team.

“Every team, you’d say they’re good on this side and this side isn’t as strong,” Clawson said. “You can’t say that about N.C. State.”

In the Wolfpack, not only does Clawson see the biggest hurdle left to clear for a berth in the ACC championship game, but he sees a defense in the top 10 nationally in scoring defense and an offense led by a superb quarterback and filled with dangerous weapons at the skill positions.

Here’s what to know about N.C. State ahead of Saturday night’s game:

1. Defense, defense, defense

In addition to having a top-10 scoring defense nationally, N.C. State’s rushing defense is the best in the ACC and 10th-best in the country, only allowing 100.6 yards per game.

N.C. State’s defense throws a bit of a different look at opposing offenses – the Wolfpack’s base defense is a 3-3-5.

“They do a lot of different things, and I think our offense, we have a lot of different things in store,” slot receiver Jaquarii Roberson said. “I think it’s going to be a physical defense.”

The most points N.C. State has allowed this season was 31 in a loss to Miami; Wake Forest boasts the No. 3 scoring offense (44.7 points per game) in the country and has scored at least 35 in every game.