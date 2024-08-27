5 things to know about N.C. A&T

N.C. A&T coach Vincent Brown, left, shakes hands with Delaware coach Ryan Carty after a game last season. (Photo by William Bretzger/USA Today Sports Images)

A losing streak of either five or seven games is going to end Thursday night. While Wake Forest lost its last five games of 2023, North Carolina A&T lost its last seven — all of which came in the Aggies’ third conference of the last four seasons. N.C. A&T was 1-10 last season, including an 0-8 foray into the Coastal Athletic Association (formerly Colonial). That was the program’s first season in the CAA; the Aggies were a combined 7-5 in the Big South in 2021-22, and were previously in the MEAC. Here are five things to know about the Aggies ahead of Thursday night’s game:

1. A rough debut

Sam Washington was N.C. A&T’s coach from 2018-22, winning MEAC and Celebration Bowl titles in each of his first two seasons. His teams were 31-15 overall and 19-8 in their respective leagues. He was fired after the 2022 season. Vincent Brown was hired a couple of weeks later, last season being his first as a head coach. It obviously didn’t go well. The Aggies lost their only game against an FBS team, UAB, by a 35-6 score to open the season (UAB was 4-8 last year). N.C. A&T’s only win was a 28-26 win over Norfolk State in which the Aggies were outgained, lost time of possession by nine minutes, and were 2-for-9 on third downs. N.C. A&T lost its last seven games after that, only two of which were one-score games. Brown was a second-round pick of the Patriots in 1988 and was a three-time All-Pro linebacker in the NFL.

Karon Prunty, left, puts a hit on Oklahoma's Rhamondre Stevenson while playing for Kansas during the 2020 season. (Photo by Kevin Jairaj/USA Today Sports Images)

2. Notable transfers

You don’t have to scan too far down N.C. A&T’s numerical roster to find the power conference transfers. The Aggies have five players who have transferred down from power conference programs. They are: Defensive end Joshua Hardy (Boston College), wide receiver Ger-Cari Caldwell (South Carolina), cornerback Karon Prunty (Kansas), running back Kenji Christian (Virginia Tech) and offensive lineman RJ Adams (Georgia Tech). Caldwell, Prunty and Adams are listed as starters by N.C. A&T’s depth chart, while Christian is a potential starter at running back. Hardy did not play in two seasons at BC. “The cornerback, Prunty, he’s an NFL prospect,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said this week. “He’s a higher-ranked prospect than anybody that we have at corner. … They have guys that were recruited to SEC, ACC and Big 12 schools and for one reason or another, here they are.” Christian was N.C. A&T’s leading rusher last season with 718 yards and six touchdowns, on 133 carries (5.4 yards/carry). He had a 140-yard, three-touchdown game against Towson late in the season. Christian is also a threat as a receiver, as he had 16 catches for 197 yards last year.

3. New QB (maybe)

N.C. A&T played four quarterbacks last season and the result was a passing game that averaged 104.9 yards per game and had five touchdowns, with eight interceptions. So, that helps explain why the Aggies brought in Justin Fomby, a transfer from Houston Christian University. He was a starter in 2022, when he threw for 2,297 yards and 16 touchdowns (along with 16 interceptions). Fomby is listed as one of two potential starters at QB; the other is sophomore Kevin White, who was the Aggies’ leading passer last season. As a freshman, White was 45-for-85 for 507 yards and two touchdowns; he was N.C. A&T’s third-leading rusher, with 272 yards and three touchdowns. The “or” between these two on the depth chart means Wake Forest might not be the only team in this game planning to use two QBs.

4. What’s on defense?

N.C. A&T lost its top two tacklers from last season — including one who averaged more than 10 tackles per game, BJ Turner — but returned tacklers 3-through-8. The Aggies will likely lean on linebackers Joshua Iseah, Malich Jacobs and Kade Moledor, who had a combined 159 tackles last season. Prunty is the name that jumps off the page in the secondary, but each starter on the back end has been in college football for at least four seasons. Sacks were hard to come by last year; the Aggies had 16 in 11 games and no player had more than 2.5.

5. Former Deacons assistant on staff