PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry01NTVXRDRLNjZHJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTU1NVdENEs2NkcnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy01NTVXRDRLNjZHJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

5 things to know about Louisiana

Louisiana quarterback Ben Woodridge runs through a hole against Tulane this past weekend.
Louisiana quarterback Ben Woodridge runs through a hole against Tulane this past weekend. (Scott Clause/USA Today Sports Images)
Conor O'Neill • DeaconsIllustrated
Publisher
@ConorONeill_DI

Louisiana scored on about the same level in its third game as it did in the first two games.

The problem was the Ragin’ Cajuns gave up 41 points in this past weekend’s loss to Tulane after allowing a combined 20 in the first two games.

Wake Forest comes out of its first off week with a matchup against a Louisiana team that’s 2-1. The Ragin’ Cajuns are in their third season under Michael Desormeaux, a former quarterback for the program who has been on the coaching staff since 2016 and took over in December of 2021 when Billy Napier left for Florida.

Here are five things to know about Louisiana ahead of Saturday’s game:

1. A QB who’s been through a lot

Advertisement

Here are some other names of quarterbacks from the Class of 2018: Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Michael Penix Jr., Sam Hartman. At least Tyler Shough (Louisville) and Cam Rising (Utah) are still in college.

And then there’s Ben Wooldridge.

Wooldridge played sparingly for three seasons at Fresno State, taking a redshirt in his first season and his third being the 2020 season, which doesn’t count against players’ eligibility.

He didn’t play in his first season at Louisiana (2021) and has started eight games over the last two seasons, with injuries ending both of those campaigns.

For a seventh-year quarterback, it’s not like his game experience is off the charts. Saturday will be his 12th collegiate start — and that’s including a start in which he took four snaps last year.

2. Don’t sleep on Sun Belt

It might be more difficult for Group of 5 teams to win games over Power 4 teams these days, but Louisiana’s conference can at least boast such a win in each of the last two weeks.

Georgia State was picked to finish last in the East Division, via Sun Belt coaches, and knocked off Vanderbilt (which beat Virginia Tech, as a reminder) a couple of weeks ago.

And you’re probably familiar with the 70-50 football win that James Madison scored in Chapel Hill this past weekend.

“The Sun Belt has really good football,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said this week, “and if anybody would question that, I think you can just look at this past week.”

Louisiana attempts to block a field goal attempt by Tulane.
Louisiana attempts to block a field goal attempt by Tulane. (Scott Clause/USA Today Sports Images)

3.-man front

This is a conveniently placed entry.

Louisiana uses a three-man defensive line and either a 3-3-5 or a 3-4 defense, depending on who starts at the “STAR” position.

Jordan Lawson (6-4, 243), Kadarius Miller (6-2, 310) and Mason Narcisse (6-1, 301) have started each game on the defensive line. Lawson is a redshirt junior and the other two are seniors.

Louisiana has started three players — Courtline Flowers, Jaden Dugger and Amir McDaniel, in that order — at STAR in the first three games. Flowers is suspended for the rest of the season, Dugger is a 6-5, 239-pounder, and McDaniel is 5-8, 182.

Given Wake’s personnel almost always includes a slot receiver, it’s likely McDaniel starts against the Deacons.

There’s something else convenient about this: Wake’s next opponent, N.C. State, has for years operated with a three-man defensive line and is one of the only teams in the ACC that does so. This week should be decent preparation for the Deacons’ trip to Raleigh.

4. Big O-line

Louisiana started three redshirt seniors, a redshirt junior and a redshirt sophomore on its offensive line against Tulane this past week.

Four of the five are listed over 310 pounds; the average weight of the listed starting five is 319.2 pounds.

The Ragin’ Cajuns crank out the rushing yardage behind a massive offensive line. Even in the loss to Tulane, Louisiana piled up 183 rushing yards and averaged 6.8 yards per carry. The season averages of 183.3 yards per game and 5.98 yards per carry rank 48th and 19th in the country, respectively.

5. Missing piece

Louisiana’s leading tackler is K.C. Ossai and it sounds like the Deacons won’t have to worry about him on Saturday.

Ossai left last weekend’s game against Tulane with an upper body injury in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Desormeaux said earlier this week that he’s “probably doubtful,” for this game.

Louisiana had a lead on Tulane for most of the first half, and then a field goal and pick-6 occurred in a 22-second span, sending the Ragin’ Cajuns to the locker room trailing 17-13. Tulane returned the second kickoff for a touchdown and rolled up 145 of its 272 rushing yards in the second half to notch the 41-33 win.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dha2Vmb3Jlc3Qucml2YWxz LmNvbS9uZXdzLzUtdGhpbmdzLXRvLWtub3ctYWJvdXQtbG91aXNpYW5hLTEi LAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwog IH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3Jl YXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVu dHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAg IC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNv IHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0g Imh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFy ZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2Fy ZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUy RiUyRndha2Vmb3Jlc3Qucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkY1LXRoaW5ncy10 by1rbm93LWFib3V0LWxvdWlzaWFuYS0xJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNzAmY3Y9Mi4w JmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21T Y29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK