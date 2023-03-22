Wake Forest has opened spring football as Deacons turn page into new season

Wake Forest opened spring football practices last week. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)

First comes the disclaimer: Everything about spring football comes with an asterisk. Some of the development that happens at this time carries through the summer and into fall camp; some just doesn’t. It’s a different animal when the opener is a matter of weeks away, instead of months. It’s also important to remember that Wake Forest’s team will look different in fall camp. There’s a second transfer portal window (May 1-15) looming, and only half of the Deacons’ freshman class has enrolled. Players also improve more over the summer than over preseason conditioning programs. The aWAKEning is intense; the 2-3 months players spend around campus while nobody is watching is oftentimes when chemistry really comes together. But since fall camp is still months away and Wake Forest began spring practices last week, let’s dive into spring storylines. “You saw good emotion, and good energy,” coach Dave Clawson said after last week’s first practice. “You’re trying to develop successful habits, whether it be ball security, ball disruption.” Wake Forest is coming off an 8-5 season that concluded with a Gasparilla Bowl win over Missouri. Next season will be the Deacons’ first since 2017 without Sam Hartman on the roster, though they’ll see him down the road. The Deacons are through three spring practices and the fourth is slated for Thursday morning. Here’s the report on the third one, which was Tuesday; the spring game will be April 15. ********** Here are the five storylines I’m most interested in tracking during spring football:

1. O-line shuffle

Wake Forest safety Malik Mustapha, right, breaks up a pass intended for Boston College's Zay Flowers during last season's game. (Reinhold Matay/USA Today Sports Images)

2. Secondary thoughts The skinny: Wake Forest gave up the second-most passing yards per game in the ACC last season and tied for the third-fewest interceptions. Key figures: Cornerbacks Caelen Carson, DaShawn Jones, Zamari Stevenson, Jamare Glasker, Andre Hodge; safeties Chelen Garnes, Malik Mustapha, Brendon Harris, Nick Andersen, Evan Slocum, AJ Williams. Number to know: 269.5 passing yards allowed per game last season. Prediction: Somebody is going to need to step up across from Carson, to start with. My money would be on Jones, who emerged halfway through last season as a viable option when the Deacons needed depth. New cornerbacks coach Chip West has his work cut out for him as far as inheriting experience; though cornerback, Wake Forest has proven in the past, isn’t a position where you need to be a seasoned veteran to make an impact. Strength is in the safeties, especially if healthy. Garnes and Mustapha can be as good a duo as there is in the ACC, and there’s quality depth in the other four. Oh, right: And then they’re going to have sort out who’s playing nickel, which is the most-difficult position to play in a modern defense. (which looks like it’ll be Slocum)

3. Newbie among WRs

The skinny: Kevin Higgins’ move into an off-field role means the first change to Wake’s offensive coaching staff in several years, as Ari Confesor is the Deacons’ new wide receivers coach. Key figures: Confesor; wide receivers Donavon Greene, Jahmal Banks, Wesley Grimes, Horatio Fields; slot receivers Taylor Morin, Ke’Shawn Williams and Walker Merrill. Number to know: Six of 10. There have been 10 Deacons to record 1,000 receiving yards in a season, and six of them occurred in the last five seasons (all under Higgins). Prediction: You know who the starters will be: Greene and Banks on the outside, Morin in the slot. And you know Williams is going to play a ton. This boils down to how much development occurs beyond them. Grimes and Fields have shown flashes; Fields will have to get back on the field and prove he’s healthy before he can pick up where he left off last spring. Merrill was a highly touted recruit who didn’t have much room to grow at Tennessee; the educated guess is he winds up with a pretty large role this season, too.

4. The early guys

Mitch Griffis is stepping into the starting quarterback role at Wake Forest this season. (Jim Dedmon/USA Today Sports Images)

5. Now (re-)introducing Mitch Griffis