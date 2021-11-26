5 questions on Boston College

It’s been an alarmingly long time between the last time Wake Forest and Boston College played a football game against each other, given they’re in the same division in the ACC.

But the mixture of an early season matchup in 2019, the 2020 schedule removing the teams from each other’s schedules, and this season’s regular-season finale date, means the Deacons and Eagles will finally meet after 791 days between games.

To catch us up on Boston College – because, after all, Steve Addazio was BC’s coach when these teams last met – we reached out to EagleAction’s Andy Backstrom.

Here is our Q&A with Andy:

1. Let’s get the obvious one out of the way first: What’s been the effect of Phil Jurkovec’s return, and how much has that galvanized Boston College in the last three games?

It’s been night and day. Now, I think longtime backup Dennis Grosel is a better quarterback than he appeared to be in his six games as the Eagles’ starter this season.

But he’s not an NFL prospect like Jurkovec, who keeps defenses honest with his deep ball. Grosel is 4-of-25 on passes traveling 20 or more yards downfield this season, per Pro Football Focus. Against Georgia Tech alone, Jurkovec was 6 of 10 on such attempts.

Jurkovec’s ability to connect with receivers, namely star wideout Zay Flowers, on explosives prevents defenses from crowding the box like they did when Grosel was under center.

In turn, things open up for BC’s collection of running backs and Jurkovec, who the Eagles are using more in the run game. There’s also the emotional component of Jurkovec’s return. After fracturing his throwing hand in Week 2 at UMass, he wasn’t expected to come back this year and did so with four games left in the regular season.

It gave BC, then on a four-game losing streak, a much-needed shot in the arm.

2. Paying attention from a distance last year, I was amazed at how quickly BC transitioned from Addazio’s ground-and-pound offense to a dynamic aerial attack. And now … it seems like this team runs the ball better than it passes again? Are the stats skewed that much because Jurkovec missed six games, or is this team’s rushing offense legit?

The stats are definitely skewed a bit, but the Eagles certainly wanted to be more balanced this year. The run/pass split was out of whack last year, and that was largely because BC struggled to get going on the ground.

The offensive line was rearranged due to an injury to left tackle Tyler Vrabel, and the unit was adjusting to a zone-run scheme that was far different than BC’s man-to-man blocking scheme under former head coach Steve Addazio.

When Jurkovec was sidelined this year, the Eagles relied more on their rushing attack than offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. probably would have liked, however, it was, at times, their only way of effectively moving the ball.

Even with Jurkovec back, you might have noticed that his passing attempt numbers are way down from what they were in 2020. That’s partly because he’s not 100% yet. In fact, Hafley said this week that, when Jurkovec returned earlier this month, the quarterback’s grip strength was at 50%.

All that being said, BC’s rushing offense has improved this year. The run blocking is better and running back Pat Garwo — who should eclipse the 1,000-yard mark this week—has been a pleasant surprise for Eagles fans.