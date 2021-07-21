4-star DE Hall commits to Wake Forest

Wake Forest wants some elite pass rushers to continue the strong defensive end play in recent years and head coach Dave Clawson and defensive line coach Dave Cohen got a significant piece of that puzzle on Wednesday evening with the commitment of 4-star Eli Hall. Hall picked the Deacs over several major programs including several ACC teams with Virginia being a school that particularly went hard after Hall.

"I'm going to Wake Forest University," Hall announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

The talented defensive end said he got chills the first time he stepped on campus for his visit recently.

Hall is the highest-rated commit for the Wake 2022 class and the second commitment of the week joining Virginia area RB Demond Claiborne.



