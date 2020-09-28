DeaconsIllustrated - Wilkins immediately Eligible for First Season with Demon Deacons

“I’m excited for Isaiah and our program appreciates the NCAA’s understanding of his situation, and are thankful to Wake Forest’s administration and compliance staff for their role in helping guide Isaiah and our coaching staff through this over the past few months,” Coach Steve Forbes said.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Men’s basketball transfer Isaiah Wilkins has been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.

Wilkins transferred to Wake Forest after two seasons at Virginia Tech. The 6’4’’ junior guard averaged 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, appearing in 66 contests for the Hokies.

The Winston-Salem native hails from Mount Tabor high school where he was a three-year letter winner, leading his team to a 23-7 record and averaging 22.2 per game as a senior.