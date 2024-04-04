WINSTON-SALEM – The name is new, the number is new; the player is the old part of this equation, but even Justin Cody’s emergence after it took a while to settle in at Wake Forest makes it feel new.

It was Cody’s new mindset that took him from afterthought to key player on Wake’s defensive line.

“He was overwhelmed when he got here. And it just took him a while to figure it out,” defensive line coach Dave Cohen said. “To his credit, he did figure it out and has worked as hard, if not harder, than anyone we’ve ever had here.”

Cody is formerly Justin Williams, who had worn No. 44 for the past five seasons — he’s now No. 11. He’s noticeable in spring practices for knifing into the backfield and being one of the Deacons’ mainstays on the interior defensive line rotation.

After spending four seasons unable to crack that rotation, Cody was a bright spot last season and is back for his final season of eligibility.

Everything before now has been as Justin Williams; the name change is a nod to his father, Moses Cody, who is battling cancer.

“We’ve been talking about it for a long time now, and we didn’t really get around to it,” Justin told Deacons Illustrated on Thursday morning. “So, for my last year, I wanted to honor him by taking his last name.”

Moses has been around Wake’s practices for the last two weeks, visiting with Justin. He moves with the aid of a walker and is headed back to Florida on Friday.

“He tries to limit the conversation about how it affects him,” Justin said. “I just try to spend every day with him, make every moment count because you never know. So, I just cherish every day that I have with him.”

The elder Cody is the reason Justin got into football in the first place — which heightens how much it’s meant to Justin that he’s been around the team for spring practices. Moses was a running back at Morgan State.

“At first, I wasn’t really too into it,” Justin said. “But I was like, ‘You know what? Let me try to follow my dad and see where this goes, and here I am.’”

Of course, he outgrew being a running back. Justin said when he was growing up, he wanted to play all sorts of different positions and it was Moses who suggested he stick to defensive line.

“He’s been there, he’s been my support system since forever, always had my back,” Justin said. “I just want to honor him, go out there my last year and play for him and my family.”