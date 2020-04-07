When National Christian Academy defensive tackle Terion Sugick released a top schools list on April Fools' Day, many around the industry were curious originally. On the list he released were Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Maryland, and the Demon Deacons of Wake Forest.

Sugick, a former UVA commit. was able to visit both Tennessee and Vanderbilt before everything was shut down.

The shutdown canceled, among other things, his visit to Wake.

That hasn't hurt them in their recruitment of the 6-foot-2, nearly 300 pound lineman.