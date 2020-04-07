Wake high on the list of DT target Terion Sugick
When National Christian Academy defensive tackle Terion Sugick released a top schools list on April Fools' Day, many around the industry were curious originally. On the list he released were Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Maryland, and the Demon Deacons of Wake Forest.
Sugick, a former UVA commit. was able to visit both Tennessee and Vanderbilt before everything was shut down.
The shutdown canceled, among other things, his visit to Wake.
That hasn't hurt them in their recruitment of the 6-foot-2, nearly 300 pound lineman.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
ON WHAT PUT WAKE ON THE LIST OF HIS TOP SCHOOLS: "I like how the University provides top tier education, as well as athletics. They are really high on my list also because of the relationships I have built with the coaching staff, and the ability I would have to play my freshman year. I was supposed to visit there this spring, but the COVID-19 outbreak put a stop to that.
WHERE HE WOULD FIT INTO THE DEFENSE IN WINSTON-SALEM: "They see me playing as a 3-technique because of my explosiveness, and my ability to be a playmaker."
BEST RELATIONSHIPS ON THE WAKE STAFF: "The whole staff, honestly. Coach Dave Clawson, coach (Dave) Cohen, and coach (Greg) Jones, we have a very tight bond with each of them. My family loves the relationships we have been able to build. They talk to them (my parents) a lot also. They've got a great coaching staff."
TIMETABLE FOR A DECISION: "Late June, or July."