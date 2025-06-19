Wake Forest to play in 4-team tournament

Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team will be in a four-team tournament in which the other three teams were top-five seeds in last year’s NCAA tournament.

The Deacons will play in the Baha Mar Championship in the upcoming season. Wake’s first game will be against Texas Tech at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 20, and the Deacons will play either Purdue or Memphis in the championship or consolation game on Nov. 21, depending on the results.

Games will be played at Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center, in the Grand Ballroom.

Texas Tech was a 3-seed in last season’s NCAA tournament and reached the Elite Eight before blowing a late lead to eventual national champion Florida. Purdue was a 4-seed and lost to eventual national runner-up Houston in the Sweet 16; the Boilermakers were national runners-up two seasons ago. Memphis was a 5-seed and lost in the first round.

According to On3’s way too early top 25 rankings, Purdue is the top-ranked team in the country and Texas Tech is No. 19.

All games will be shown on the CBS Sports Network.