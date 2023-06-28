Wake Forest had a road game for the last ACC/Big Ten Challenge and will have a home game for the first ACC/SEC Challenge.

The Deacons will play host to Florida at 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 29 in the upcoming men’s basketball season.

Wake Forest and Florida have played 12 times and not since 2014. That was a 63-50 win by the Gators in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic.

Florida leads the series 7-5. All but three of the matchups — before the upcoming season — have been played in December.

The Gators are coming off a 16-17 season in Todd Golden’s first year as head coach. The former San Francisco coach inked one of the top transfer classes of this past cycle, landing a quartet that includes Micah Handlogten (Marshall) and Walter Clayton Jr. (Iona).

The ACC/SEC Challenge is new in the upcoming season and comes because ESPN no longer holds media rights to the Big Ten. The Deacons ended their time in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge with a 78-75 win at Wisconsin last year.

Here is the full list of matchups:

2023 ACC/SEC Men's Challenge

Tuesday, Nov. 28

LSU at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Pitt, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Miami at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

NC State at Ole Miss, 9 p.m.

Clemson at Alabama, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Tennessee at North Carolina, 7:15 p.m.

Texas A&M at Virginia, 7:15 p.m.

Florida at Wake Forest, 7:15 p.m.

Duke at Arkansas, 9:15 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Auburn, 9:15 p.m.

Georgia at Florida State, 9:15 p.m.

Boston College at Vanderbilt, 9:15 p.m.