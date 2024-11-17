Wake Forest stumbles at UNC
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Deacons come back after trailing by 13 in first half, upend Michigan to score big early season win
Deacons stumble to Cal at home, remain winless against FBS teams at home this season
Deacons struggle from outside for second game but go inside to beat N.C. A&T
Setting the stage for Wake Forest's Friday night game against Cal and a pivotal November
Diving into details on California's football team ahead of the game at Wake Forest on Friday night
Deacons come back after trailing by 13 in first half, upend Michigan to score big early season win
Deacons stumble to Cal at home, remain winless against FBS teams at home this season
Deacons struggle from outside for second game but go inside to beat N.C. A&T