WINSTON-SALEM – Rewind things a few years and it was Michael Jurgens taking over at center, with the previous starter moving to another position on Wake Forest’s offensive line.

Now it’s Jurgens moving elsewhere — guard, in this case — as Luke Petitbon has taken the vast majority of first-team reps at center this spring.

Jurgens first broke into the starting lineup when Zach Tom moved from center to left tackle entering the 2020 season.

History repeats itself, though unintentionally for offensive line coach Nick Tabacca.

“I don’t think that’s a conscious thing I do, that all of a sudden I’m going to move a guy later in his career and groom another guy at that position,” Tabacca said on Thursday morning. “But I think … when you play center, it definitely helps you from a mental perspective on the whole O-line.”

The Beef Boys will look different next season; though maybe not as different as you’d think.

Wake’s offensive line is replacing three starters, with guards Sean Maginn and Loic Ngassam Nya and left tackle Je’Vionte’ Nash exhausting their eligibility.

If you went into the spring thinking that would lead to mixing and matching, well, you’d be wrong. Petitbon moving to center and Jurgens moving to guard is the biggest shift; otherwise, jack-of-all-trades Spencer Clapp has stepped in at left tackle, and Nick Sharpe and Matt Gulbin have rotated at right tackle.

“Some guys are getting used to new positions, so I kind of want them to anchor into new positions and get them a ton of reps,” Tabacca said.

DeVonte Gordon is the only returning starter in the same position, at right tackle, though Tabacca noted that Gordon and Clapp have flipped sides of the line occasionally.

Moving to guard has kept Jurgens on his toes.

The Damascus, Md., native has logged almost 2,500 snaps at center (per Pro Football Focus) over the last three years, starting 34 of Wake’s 36 games.

“When you do the same thing for five years, it’s kind of just human nature to get into autopilot,” said Jurgens, who’s entering his sixth season with the Deacons. “Switching positions, it really forces me to be intentional and focused. And it’s just a whole new world and landscape of things to work on.”

Jurgens spent two seasons as Wake’s center with Tom at left tackle. In Wake’s offense, the center is responsible for calling out checks and protections — no easy task, given the warp-speed tempo the Deacons can reach.

In those two seasons, Jurgens said Tom had freedom to make calls as he saw things develop. Now it’s Jurgens who can call out things to Petitbon as the former center.

“Just as Zach and I had a really good relationship, Luke and I have a really good relationship,” Jurgens said. “That’s something that’s really special about our room and about O-line in general.”

While Jurgens can help Petitbon, there’s also value in the fourth-year center making mistakes at this time of year.

“Coach Tabacca and I were talking about that this morning, it’s like, ‘We’re in the spring, he’s been off for a year, if he’s going to make a mistake, it’s kind of good to let him make it,’” Jurgens said. “That’s how you learn.”

It’s how Jurgens learned, now it’s how Petitbon is learning. It’s become the way of life on Wake’s offensive line.

