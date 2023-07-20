Wake Forest’s non-conference schedule announced
Deacons will open at home against Elon on Nov. 6
Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team will open against the same school that its football team is beginning the season against.
The Deacons play host to Elon on Nov. 6, as Wake’s full non-conference was announced on Thursday morning.
Notable dates include the ending of a couple of home-and-home series, with Wake Forest traveling to Georgia (Nov. 10) and playing host to Rutgers (Dec. 6). The Deacons beat Georgia last season but lost at Rutgers.
It’s likely that Wake’s ACC opener lands somewhere between the Florida and Rutgers games, as last year’s ACC opener came on that Friday night. The ACC schedule is typically released in September, and the Deacons have played their first ACC game on the road every year since 2014.
Here is Wake’s full non-conference schedule:
Nov. 6 – vs. Elon
Nov. 10 – at Georgia
Nov. 16, 17, 19 – Charleston Classic*
Nov. 24 – vs. Charleston Southern
Nov. 29 – vs. Florida (ACC-SEC Challenge)
Dec. 6 – vs. Rutgers
Dec. 9 – vs. NJIT
Dec. 18 – vs. Delaware State
Dec. 21 – Presbyterian
* rest of the field is: Dayton, Houston, LSU, North Texas, St. John’s, Towson and Utah. The bracket has not yet been announced.