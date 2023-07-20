Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team will open against the same school that its football team is beginning the season against.

The Deacons play host to Elon on Nov. 6, as Wake’s full non-conference was announced on Thursday morning.

Notable dates include the ending of a couple of home-and-home series, with Wake Forest traveling to Georgia (Nov. 10) and playing host to Rutgers (Dec. 6). The Deacons beat Georgia last season but lost at Rutgers.

It’s likely that Wake’s ACC opener lands somewhere between the Florida and Rutgers games, as last year’s ACC opener came on that Friday night. The ACC schedule is typically released in September, and the Deacons have played their first ACC game on the road every year since 2014.

Here is Wake’s full non-conference schedule:

Nov. 6 – vs. Elon

Nov. 10 – at Georgia

Nov. 16, 17, 19 – Charleston Classic*

Nov. 24 – vs. Charleston Southern

Nov. 29 – vs. Florida (ACC-SEC Challenge)

Dec. 6 – vs. Rutgers

Dec. 9 – vs. NJIT

Dec. 18 – vs. Delaware State

Dec. 21 – Presbyterian

* rest of the field is: Dayton, Houston, LSU, North Texas, St. John’s, Towson and Utah. The bracket has not yet been announced.