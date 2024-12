Wake Forest puts three players into four spots on All-ACC teams

Wake Forest had three players earn four All-ACC selections — more on how that happened below — in voting conducted by the league’s media members and head coaches.

Linebacker Branson Combs, who transferred to Wake Forest from Southern Illinois, earned a second-team spot. He had 94 tackles, six TFLs, two sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery this season.

Running back Demond Claiborne landed on the third-team twice, as both a running back and all-purpose back. He ran for 1,049 yards — the second Deacon to eclipse 1,000 yards in the last 19 seasons — and had 11 touchdowns, while also pulling in 23 catches for 254 yards and two more scores, and returning 11 kickoffs for 277 yards, including a touchdown at Miami.

Safety Nick Andersen led the ACC in tackles with 122 and was a third-team selection. He also had two interceptions this season.

Wake Forest had four players garner honorable mention All-ACC status. They are: wide receiver Taylor Morin, offensive guard Matt Gulbin, center Luke Petitbon and defensive tackle Kevin Pointer.

Clemson had the most All-ACC picks (not counting honorable mention) with 10; second-place was a three-way tie between SMU, Miami and Duke. There were 54 media voters and 17 head coaches, and coaches could not vote for their own players.

Here is the complete list of All-ACC teams plus honorable mention, with voting points in parentheses (3 points for a first-team vote, 2 for a second-team vote, 1 for a third-team vote):