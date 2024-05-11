Ty-Laur Johnson , a transfer from Louisville, committed to Wake Forest on Saturday. He was a freshman at Louisville last season, averaging 8.7 points and 3.6 assists per game.

More help is coming for Wake Forest’s backcourt and the Deacons didn’t have to leave the ACC to find it.

Johnson started eight of the 30 games he played this past season and played 23.1 minutes per game.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder’s shooting splits were 37.4% from the field and 19.4% on 3-pointers (12 of 62). Per KenPom, Johnson committed and drew 5.0 fouls per 40 minutes.

Louisville was 8-24 and fired coach Kenny Payne after two seasons, resulting in a mass exodus of players. Several have landed in the ACC, and Johnson is the 14th intra-ACC transfer of this cycle.

Johnson is the fourth transfer portal addition, joining wing Davin Cosby Jr. (Alabama) and forwards Omaha Biliew (Iowa State) and Tre’Von Spillers (Appalachian State).

Wake Forest has nine scholarships filled next season and that’s not counting Hunter Sallis, who is going through the NBA draft process and has until May 29 to withdraw.