The Bronx, New York native Daniel Nixon picked up an offer from Wake Forest on Sunday, calling the ACC program one of his “dream schools growing up.”

I had visited Wake Forest when Danny Manning was there,” Nixon said. Coach Childress is obviously still there and coach (B.J.) McKie called me today. They’ve been following up and seeing a lot of film on my game. Definitely that’s a really good school. I’d definitely say that was one of my dream schools growing up.”

Nixon, a three-star prospect ranked the No. 48 small forward in the 2021 class, will attend Winston Salem Christian School for his senior after attending The Hill School in Pottstown, PA.

“I never thought I’d leave The Hill School because it is a really good school academically,” said Nixon. “I thought about it and prayed about it and I thought it was good for me to prepare myself for college and to, really, just push myself for my senior year. I definitely want to take on that challenge. Like I said, it took me a lot of time and thought into it. I really liked the program and I got to see it for myself when I went down there. I felt really good about it and that’s how I made the choice.”

In addition to Wake Forest, Nixon also holds offers from Georgetown, Penn State, Bryant, East Carolina, Iona, La Salle, Marist, Old Dominion, Stony Brook, Temple and Tulane. He is also hearing from Iowa, Maryland, Tennessee, Cincinnati, George Washington, Seton Hall, St. John’s and Tulsa.

Nixon comes to North Carolina after competing in the very competitive Mid-Atlantic Prep League, competing against New Jersey schools Blair Academy, Hun, Lawrenceville, and Peddie, as well as Mercersburg from Pennsylvania.