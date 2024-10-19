Wake Forest notches road win

Keep an eye out for Wake Forest’s petition to play every football game away from its home field.

Calm down, Allegacy fans, that’s a joke.

The Deacons won their second road game of the season, winning at Connecticut 23-20 on Saturday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.

Wake Forest (3-4) was traveling out of North Carolina for the first time of the season and playing its second road game; the first one was a 34-30 win at N.C. State a couple of weeks ago.

This one was narrow, too — UConn (4-3) scored a touchdown to make it a three-point deficit with 2:27 left, Nick Evers throwing a 25-yard pass to Louis Hansen to cap a 13-play, 88-yard march.

Wake Forest only took 25 seconds off the clock on the ensuing possession and punted back to the Huskies before the 2-minute warning. But after UConn picked up 21 yards on the first play — backed up by a 55-yard punt by Ivan Mora — Evers threw two incompletions, had a 7-yard completion on third down, and threw another incompletion on fourth down that effectively ended the game.

It was part survival on the Deacons’ part. But it was also a road win for a team looking to keep alive hopes of heading to a bowl game, and a good start to the second half of the season.

Wake’s offense got rolling after a less-than-inspired start. The Deacons scored on four of five possessions spanning the end of the first half and start of the second; the only drive that didn’t result in points ended with an interception of Hank Bachmeier.

Demond Claiborne scored on a 5-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, and punched in a 1-yard score early in the third quarter. Those were the highlights for Wake’s running back, bottled up all day for 60 yards on 24 carries, his longest going for 7 yards (though, he did have a 20-yard reception).

The Deacons’ other three scores were field goals of 32, 31 and 36 yards by Matthew Dennis; he had a 42-yard attempt blocked in the third quarter. The 36-yarder came with 11:13 left and proved to be the difference in the final score.

These teams traded first-quarter field goals, with Wake Forest scoring first. That was a hollow victory, as the Deacons started around midfield on their first two chances and netted 1 yard without a first down on either possession. The second of those was set up by an Evan Slocum interception.

Wake’s field goal came after the Deacons took over around midfield on their third possession to open the game.

EXTRA POINTS: Taylor Morin had six catches for 104 yards, the sixth 100-yard game of the sixth-year receiver’s career. … Linebacker Branson Combs led Wake’s defense with eight tackles. … Defensive tackle Kevin Pointer had the Deacons’ only sack. … Adjusting for sacks and kneel-downs, Wake Forest had 142 rushing yards on 38 rushes (3.7 average). … That’s not great, but it was better than UConn’s rushing attack fared against the Deacons; the Huskies had 22 carries for 50 yards (2.3 average).