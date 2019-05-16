WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest’s home football game with North Carolina has been moved from Thursday, September 12 to Friday, September 13. The game will kickoff at 6 p.m. and will be carried live on ESPN.

The North Carolina game has been designated as Wake Forest’s annual “Wear Black” game, as fans are encouraged to wear all black outfits to BB&T Field.



The game will mark the first of three home games that Wake Forest will play with its traditional Big 4 opponents. The Deacons will host NC State on Nov. 2 and Duke on Nov. 23.



In addition, Rice has confirmed the Wake Forest’s non-conference game vs. the Owls in Houston will kickoff at 8 p.m. EDT on September 6.



Wake Forest is coming off three consecutive bowl victories and returns 44 lettermen from the 2018 team that finished its season with a Birmingham Bowl victory over Memphis. The Deacons welcome back senior running back Cade Carney who became the first Deacon to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season since 2004, and return linebacker Justin Strnad who led the team with 105 tackles last year as a junior.



The North Carolina game will be the first time the two teams have met since the 2015 season. This year’s contest is a non-conference game that will not count in the ACC standings but will represent the 107th meeting between the two rivals. The Deacons and Tar Heels played the first college football game in North Carolina in 1888. The two schools agreed to the contest in 2015 and became national leaders in conference opponents scheduling a non-league game.



Season tickets for the 2019 Wake Forest football season are on-sale now starting at just $165. A pre-release limited time offer for UNC single game tickets and Big 3 packages are available today through Monday, May 20th. The Big 3 package includes home games against UNC, NC State, and Duke. Only 200 single game tickets and packages are available. Order now by calling the Wake Forest Sales Team at (336) 758-3322, ext. 1.

