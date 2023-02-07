WINSTON-SALEM – You can take this game one of two ways and it’s every bit of a beauty/eye/beholder situation.

Wake Forest ran out to a 26-point lead early in the second half against North Carolina. That dwindled all the way down to seven in the final minutes, which dragged on for an eternity (we’ll get to fallout of that in a minute).

In a glass-half-full vs. glass-half-empty game, all that wound up mattering was the final score.

Wake Forest worked its way past the visiting Tar Heels for a 92-85 win on Tuesday night at Joel Coliseum.

It’s the second straight win for a Wake Forest (16-9, 8-6 ACC) team making up ground from a four-game losing streak that ended January — though despite the losses, three of them by two points, the Deacons never got too far down.

“I think we always had the momentum rolling, even through the four-game stretch,” sixth-year guard Tyree Appleby said. “Our team always stayed up, we came to practice the same way, smiling. That’s what I really love, we just handled ourselves through that adversity.”

There’s a microcosm here about the Deacons handling themselves through some adversity late against the Tar Heels (15-9, 7-6).

Getting back to that eternity at the end: Appleby scored a season-high 35 points, 15 of which came from the free-throw line in the final two minutes. That made him 23-for-28 at the stripe, setting ACC records for makes and attempts.

Those records date back to the early years of the ACC; South Carolina’s Grady Wallace and UNC’s York Larese previously held the makes record with 21, in 1957 and 1959, respectively (the ACC was founded in 1953). N.C. State’s Ronnie Shavlik and Wake’s Dickie Hemric held the attempts record with 26, both doing so in 1955.

“I wasn’t really counting,” Appleby said of his free throws.

And after being told his free-throw line numbers: “See, I didn’t think I shot that many, I thought I shot like 15 or so.”

Oh, and here’s this: Don’t let those overshadow that with 12:45 left, Appleby scored the 2,000th point of his career that’s spanned two seasons at Cleveland State and two at Florida before this one.