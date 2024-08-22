Wake Forest gets rematch with Florida in four-team tournament

Wake Forest’s full non-conference schedule for men’s basketball is now clear.

The Deacons will play Florida in its first game of the ESPN Events Invitational at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, which is Thanksgiving. That’s according to a post from the event’s Twitter profile on Thursday afternoon.

The winner of that game will play the winner between Minnesota and Wichita State at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 29; the losers of each game will play at 1 p.m. on Nov. 29. Each game will be played at State Farm Field House in Kissimmee, Fla.

The Wake Forest-Florida game is a rematch of last year’s ACC-SEC Challenge matchup, which Wake Forest won 82-71 in Winston-Salem.

Wake’s full non-conference schedule is:

Nov. 4 – vs. Coppin State

Nov. 7 – vs. N.C. A&T

Nov. 10 – vs. Michigan (in Greensboro)

Nov. 13 – vs. USC Upstate

Nov. 16 – at Xavier (Skip Prosser Classic)

Nov. 19 – vs. Western Carolina

Nov. 23 – vs. Detroit

Nov. 28 – vs. Florida (ESPN Events Invitational)

Nov. 29 – vs. Wichita State or Minnesota (ESPN Events Invitational)

Dec. 3 – at Texas A&M (ACC-SEC Challenge)

Dec. 17 – vs. James Madison